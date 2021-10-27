Picture: Glasgow Motorway Archive

The construction of the M8 Kingston Bridge from the 1960s to 90s - in pictures

As the Kingston Bridge turns 51, we take a look back at its construction.

By Rosalind Erskine
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 10:59 am

The M8 was Glasgow' s most ambitious engineering project since the introduction of the railways, cutting the city in two and providing a vital link between east and west. The Kingston Bridge provides motorists a route across the Clyde, and was opened in 1970, making it 51 years old now.

Here we take a look back at its construction, opening and works done on the well-used route, from the late 1960s until 1990s.

1. Under construction

A view of the Kingston Bridge while under construction.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

2. Under construction in the 60s

Last year, The Glasgow Motorway Archive in collaboration with Transport Scotland, released a number of previously unseen photos of the Kingston Bridge from the late 1960s and early 1970s, including this one of its construction.

Photo: Glasgow Motorway Archive

Photo Sales

3. Aerial view

Constructed between 1965-72, the 2.7-mile-long route, which we now classify as part of the M8, traverses the northern districts of Townhead and St George’s Cross before darting south, carving a deep ravine through Charing Cross and Anderston then rising once more to cross the Clyde via the Kingston Bridge.

Photo: Glasgow Motorway Archive

Photo Sales

4. Final checks

Final checks of the bridge are undertaken before its opening in 1970.

Photo: Glasgow Motorway Archive

Photo Sales
GlasgowClyde
Next Page
Page 1 of 3