Glasgow in the 90s: 30 things we could do in Glasgow in the 1990s that we can't do now

Liam Smillie
Digital Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 11:04 BST

The 90s were one of Glasgow’s best eras - we look back

Starting with being named the European City of Culture, the 1990s truly was one of the best times to be Glaswegian.

There was an endless supply of things to do - new food, drink, and concepts were being introduced to the city on a monthly basis - no matter what age you were, it was an exciting time to be alive. It was a transitional era in which Glasgow moved from a lost post-industrial city, to a city with a lot going on, a place people wanted to be, with some of the best nightlife, clubs, and lifestyle available in the UK.

Whether you were a child looking forward to the next big party at Little Marco’s, a teenager trying your luck at getting into Clatty Pat's at the weekend, or an adult dining out at Dino Ferrari’s (or Wimpy’s on a budget!) - Glasgow in the 90s was an unforgettable experience.

We wanted to celebrate the era by putting together this list of the sorely missed pubs, clubs, restaurants, shops, and just about everything else you can’t do anymore in Glasgow that you could back in the 90s.

Film buffs of the 90s and even 80s will tell you of weekly trips to any one of the Azad Video across the city. Film Buffs will also tell you that the Azad on 312 Dumbarton Road was used in scene from Trainspotting where Tommy and Lizzie’s accidentally return their sex-tape in a classic sit-com mix-up.

Film buffs of the 90s and even 80s will tell you of weekly trips to any one of the Azad Video across the city. Film Buffs will also tell you that the Azad on 312 Dumbarton Road was used in scene from Trainspotting where Tommy and Lizzie’s accidentally return their sex-tape in a classic sit-com mix-up. | Trainspotting

Combining two of Scotland's favourite things - sweets and Irn Bru - this long and sticky chew was every child's dream (and every dentist's nightmare).

2. Eat an Irn Bru bar

Combining two of Scotland's favourite things - sweets and Irn Bru - this long and sticky chew was every child's dream (and every dentist's nightmare). Photo: Third Party

Archaos was the premiere destination for celebrities, students, and everyone in between when it opened in the 90s.

3. Go for a night out at Archaos

Archaos was the premiere destination for celebrities, students, and everyone in between when it opened in the 90s. Photo: Wikimedia/Seanwithaw

The Jolly Giant was Glasgow’s answer to Toys R Us in the 80s and 90s. There was no better treat than getting to pick out your own present from the big yins store before Christmas.

4. Go mental at The Jolly Giant

The Jolly Giant was Glasgow’s answer to Toys R Us in the 80s and 90s. There was no better treat than getting to pick out your own present from the big yins store before Christmas. | Contributed

