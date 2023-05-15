Register
10 Celebrities and authors appearing at Glasgow’s Aye Write book festival

A number of famous faces are set to appear in the city in the coming weeks

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 15th May 2023, 14:33 BST

Aye Write festival returns to Glasgow once again this May and has a stellar line up with enough acts on to suit everyone no matter what your preference may be. It officially takes place between 19-28 May but some events are being carried over until later in the year.

A number of different venues will be used across the city such as the City Halls, the Mitchell Library and Glasgow Royal Concert Hall amongst others. All sorts of topics will be explored and discussed while the event takes place. Some of the most high-profile stars attenind the event are set out below and when you catch them with former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon appearing on the bill alongside the likes of Mogwai’s lead singer and a Monty Python star.

Frankie Boyle will be in conversation with Josie Long at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on May 21 as they discuss Long’s newest book Because I Don’t Know What You Mean and What You Don’t.

1. Frankie Boyle

Frankie Boyle will be in conversation with Josie Long at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on May 21 as they discuss Long’s newest book Because I Don’t Know What You Mean and What You Don’t. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Spin doctor, podcaster and former MP Alastair Campbell will be at the Glasgow Concert Hall on May 20. He’ll be talking about his latest book But What Can I Do? Why Politics Has Gone So Wrong And How You Can Help Fix It.

2. Alastair Campbell

Spin doctor, podcaster and former MP Alastair Campbell will be at the Glasgow Concert Hall on May 20. He’ll be talking about his latest book But What Can I Do? Why Politics Has Gone So Wrong And How You Can Help Fix It. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Scotland’s former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will appear in conversation with comedian and friend Janey Godley to discuss Godley’s debut novel Nothing Left Unsaid.

3. Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland’s former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will appear in conversation with comedian and friend Janey Godley to discuss Godley’s debut novel Nothing Left Unsaid. Photo: PA

Michael Palin won’t be in Glasgow until later this year where he will give a talk at Glasgow’s City Halls on October 1. He will be discussing his grandfather’s brother who led an extraordinary life.

4. Michael Palin

Michael Palin won’t be in Glasgow until later this year where he will give a talk at Glasgow’s City Halls on October 1. He will be discussing his grandfather’s brother who led an extraordinary life. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

