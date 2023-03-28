From the former president of Iran to the former First Minister of Scotland - recognise any of these alumni from your time in school?

Scotland’s biggest city has produced its fair share of big names, from music stars, to heads of government; from action movie heroes to nerd culture culture icons - you name a type of famous person and Glasgow has at least one representative in the field.

If you went to the same school as one of Glasgow’s celebrity alumni, then you’ll definitely have grown up hearing stories about them.

Schools across Glasgow are deservingly proud of their famous alumni, who have gone on to achieve highly after their time in education.

We’re taking a look at the famous ex-students, and which Glasgow schools they studied at - before making it big!

Undefined: gallery

1 . Hassan Rouhani - Glasgow Caledonian University Iran’s seventh President, Hassan Rouhani, studied at Glasgow Caledonian University in the 90s - you were unlikely to find him in the union however, as he was busy with his Masters of Philosophy thesis, ‘The Islamic legislative power with reference to the Iranian experience’ (PIcture: Office of the Iranian Presidency via AP) Photo: AP

2 . Susan Calman - High School of Glasgow The comedian went to the High School of Glasgow. Photo: Robert Perry

3 . Sir Alex Ferguson - Govan High School Before Sir Alex Ferguson went on to become a British football icon - he studied at Govan High School (Image: Getty Images)

4 . Peter Capaldi - St Teresa;s Primary School He may now be better known for his roles in ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘The Thick Of It’, but Peter Capaldi will always be an alumni of St Teresa’s Primary School in Possilpark Photo: Lia Toby