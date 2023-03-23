Lockdown 3 years later: 10 eerie photos of Glasgow on the first day of lockdown - featuring Buchanan Street, the M8, and more
The pandemic shut down the UK three years ago today - here’s what the city looked like on the first day of the Covid-19 lockdown
Today marks the third anniversary of the first lockdown, with people across the country set to fall silent at midday to mark lives lost during the pandemic on the third anniversary of the first lockdown.
While the days of lockdown are many that people want to forget, we look back through the archives from Scotsman photographer John Devlin to see what Glasgow was like on the first day of lockdown.