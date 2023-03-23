Register
Lockdown 3 years later: 10 eerie photos of Glasgow on the first day of lockdown - featuring Buchanan Street, the M8, and more

The pandemic shut down the UK three years ago today - here’s what the city looked like on the first day of the Covid-19 lockdown

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:57 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:58 GMT

Today marks the third anniversary of the first lockdown, with people across the country set to fall silent at midday to mark lives lost during the pandemic on the third anniversary of the first lockdown.

While the days of lockdown are many that people want to forget, we look back through the archives from Scotsman photographer John Devlin to see what Glasgow was like on the first day of lockdown.

Glasgow looked very different from the city which hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Picture: John Devlin

1. The 2014 Commonwealth Games statue

Glasgow looked very different from the city which hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Picture: John Devlin Photo: John Devlin

The centre of Glasgow is usually bustling with people. Picture: John Devlin

2. Glasgow city centre

The centre of Glasgow is usually bustling with people. Picture: John Devlin Photo: John Devlin

On Buchanan Street, Glasgow, there were not mass gatherings. Picture: John Devlin

3. Buchanan Street

On Buchanan Street, Glasgow, there were not mass gatherings. Picture: John Devlin Photo: John Devlin

Police on patrol on Buchanan Street in Glasgow on the first day of lockdown. Picture: John Devlin

4. Police on patrol on Buchanan Street

Police on patrol on Buchanan Street in Glasgow on the first day of lockdown. Picture: John Devlin Photo: John Devlin

