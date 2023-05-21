13 Munros near Glasgow to bag this summer all less than an hour and a half away!
You don’t have to travel far from Glasgow to get some terrific views!
Spring has well and truly sprung - and as we go into summer, many Glaswegians will be thinking of bagging some munroes in their spare time.
Hillwalkers rejoice as the good (or good enough) weather returns to Scotland for a very limited time.
Figuring out which munroes to bag and when can be incredibly stressful, and before you know it, summer is over.
We wanted to make it a bit easier for Munro baggers - by creating this list of 13 munros within an hour and a half of Glasgow city centre.
Most of these stunning pictures are from Walk Highlands - the best resource in Scotland for hillwalkers, before you take on any of these Munro’s - be sure to check the guidance on the Walk Highlands website!