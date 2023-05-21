You don’t have to travel far from Glasgow to get some terrific views!

Spring has well and truly sprung - and as we go into summer, many Glaswegians will be thinking of bagging some munroes in their spare time.

Hillwalkers rejoice as the good (or good enough) weather returns to Scotland for a very limited time.

Figuring out which munroes to bag and when can be incredibly stressful, and before you know it, summer is over.

We wanted to make it a bit easier for Munro baggers - by creating this list of 13 munros within an hour and a half of Glasgow city centre.

Most of these stunning pictures are from Walk Highlands - the best resource in Scotland for hillwalkers, before you take on any of these Munro’s - be sure to check the guidance on the Walk Highlands website!

1 . Beinn Narnain & Beinn Ìme Beinn Narnain is a challenging hill standing at 926 metres tall, which is unofficially known as one of the “Arrochar Alps”. The munro is around an hours drive away from Glasgow. Photo: Natalie Donald and Laura McGee

2 . Ben Vane It’s one of the shortest munros, but Ben Vane is still a challenging but enjoyable walk. It takes around an hour to get to the rocky mountain by car from Glasgow. Photo: Iain Green

3 . Stùc a’ Chròin This popular munro is only an hour and 20 minute drive away from Glasgow. The hillwalk takes around five hours and provides excellent views of the surrounding lowlands and Loch Earn. Photo: Bill Clark

4 . Beinn Chabhair Around a 1 hour 12 minutes drive from Glasgow, with its boggy surroundings and steep initial climb you will want to be on top of your game when climbing this peak. Whether you climb is a struggle or a breeze you can celebrate at the end with a pint at the famed Drovers Inn. (Pic: Walk Highlands)

