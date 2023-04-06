8 of the top dog friendly cafes in Glasgow right now

Cafe culture is thriving in Glasgow and dogs are invited to join in at some of the best places in the city where furry friends are welcome.
Here are 8 of the best places to head for a coffee with your dog.
1. Grain and Grind
Grain and Grind’s West End cafe has everything a coffee-lover needs, 7 days a week - from freshly roasted coffee, plenty of brownies and bakes, sandwiches and is a dog-friendly venue.
2. Bramble Cafe
The breakfast and brunch cafe on Pollokshaws Road has outside seating at the front and is 100% dog friendly.
3. The Brunch Club
A popular West End spot situated near Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Brunch Club like to show off their fluffy visitors on their social media.
4. Cafe Strange Brew
A popular spot for Southsiders situated in Shawlands, Cafe Strange Brew are dog friendly - but get there early to get the best tables.