The new app is able to mix and master automatically - something that takes producers years of practice to learn

A Glaswegian music producer has developed a new app that will support aspiring producers, mixers, and musicians to create their own music using a fool-proof system.

Andy Anderson is a 35 year-old self-taught musician and producer who has been well-known in the Glasgow music scene for years - and is now ‘blowing open’ the exclusive world of making music, which is often expensive, and incredibly exclusive.

The new app, called 8D Music and Video Studio, hopes to offer up the world of music production in a very simple and easy to understand way - perfect for those hoping to dip their feet in the water of music production, or for long-time producers who need simple and quick methods of mastering music.

The app uses a drag and drop system of hundreds of preset instrumental and vocal mixes which can be combined to create an almost infinite amount of different songs spanning genre, tempo, tone, and more.

You can also use the app to record your own vocals over the top of your new song.

Once complete, the software mixes and masters the song for you - a process which new producers can find incredibly taxing, complex, and frustrating.

The app contains hundreds of premade samples to drag and drop into your own songs, ranging from samples of traditional instruments like the banjo, to more modern sounds like big synths.

The new app uses a drag and drop system featuring premade sample beats, instrumentals, and even vocals (Pic: Stevie Kyle)

The app developers describe the app as ‘a shortcut to making professional-sounding music without spending years and a fortune learning the craft.’

For a one-off fee of £15, the developers will release your song and distribute on different music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and more. You can even get any royalties generated by your song in downloads or streams - if your song proves popular enough.

Andy said: “Producing or making music is hard – it takes years of work, investment and effort and it can be really frustrating.

“So few people get the chance to try it or know enough to properly give it a go, and of course there are loads of people out there who would love to make and release their own song but it’s a distant dream.

“That’s what I wanted to change. I felt that frustration myself, I was self-taught and spent years and a lot of money building a studio – but even then, you’re never happy as you’re never right on the cutting edge. There’s always new equipment and techniques, better studios with bigger budgets which just will sound better.

“I really wanted to open up this world to everyone. I get a lot of joy from making music and I wanted to share that with more people, give them the chance to see behind the curtain and learn the fulfilment you can experience from nailing your own song for the first time.

“From there, I had the idea to build a music-making app, a virtual studio ANYONE could use to make NEW original songs.

“My brother Frankie is an app developer so I went to him with the idea and we both worked together creating 8D Music and Video Studio.”

8D Music and Video Studio is available now as a free download on Apple and Android.