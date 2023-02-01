The Scottish Caravan, Motorhome & Holiday Home Show is back at the SEC in Glasgow this weekend.

The Scottish Caravan, Motorhome & Holiday Home Show, sponsored by The Motorhome Store, is back this weekend for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, and the event is set to be the most popular yet.

Scotland’s largest caravan, motorhome and holiday home exhibition returns to the SEC, Glasgow this Thursday – Sunday (2-5 February) after a three-year hiatus and has reported its strongest ever advance ticket sales, showing the industry is thriving.

Since the last show in February 2020, demand for staycations has been on the rise, thanks in part to the pandemic putting international travel on hold. QD Events, organisers of the upcoming exhibition, say the volume of tickets sold for this year’s event suggests demand is showing no signs of slowing down.

Greg Cherry, QD Events with Isla Bissett, Caledonian Campers and Calum Watson, BC Motorhomes (Image © JSH Pix)

Greg Cherry, Managing Director of QD Events, said: “The upcoming event is set to be our most popular yet, with advance ticket sales hitting an all-time high since the very first show in 1987. The demand for touring holidays continues to grow, with more people looking to save money in 2023 and – whether travelling in the UK or further afield – avoid the hassle of airports and baggage restrictions. We can’t wait to welcome our exhibitors, old and new, to the SEC this weekend to show off the latest trends in touring and hopefully inspire a new wave of holiday makers to explore the great outdoors.”

Isla Bissett from Caledonian Campers is exhibiting at the show this weekend and said: “We’ve seen a strong increase in demand for our products and have adapted by expanding our purpose built approved workshop and invested in National Caravan Council (NCC) training for our staff, we well as expanding our campervan rental fleet. We are excited to be back attending the 2023 Scottish Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show in person this year to showcase our award winning, hand crafted campervans and motorhomes and meeting the public face to face once more.”

Calum Watson from BC Motorhomes said: “Throughout the pandemic the industry experienced significant growth and even now, although European travel has re-opened, our sales haven’t dropped. Feedback from customers is that they are enjoying the lifestyle with no airport stress. We’re expecting a lot of people to come and see us this weekend at the show. It’s great to be back. We love meeting customers old and new and showing off our products.”

Happy campers can explore a wide range of caravans, motorhomes, campervans, holiday homes, lodges, tents, and accessories under the one roof and get travel advice from industry experts and associations including the Caravan and Motorhome Club and the Camping and Caravanning Club. Visitors can also enjoy free tuition from qualified Caravan and Motorhome Club instructors at the event, with towing tutorials and practice manoeuvring sessions* taking place throughout the weekend.

In addition to touring products and expert advice, the exhibition has an artisan Scottish Farmers’ & Craft Market with over 15 artisan producers selling hundreds of award-winning, locally produced products.

To book tickets and for more information visit - https://www.caravanshowscotland.com. Tickets are available online from £13 and children under 16 go free.