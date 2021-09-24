All the student discounts that are available this weekend at Glasgow Fort

Stores and restaurants across Glasgow are celebrating the return to university with a range of exclusive discounts and promotions for students across the city.

Picture: Glasgow Fort

What’s happening: From Monday 20 to Monday 27 September, students visiting Glasgow Fort will be able to make the most of offers from brands including Pizza Express, Boots, Schuh, ProCook and many more.

Student discounts at Glasgow Fort

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are all of the great student discounts that will be on offer this weekend.

Ann Summers – 15% off everything in store (Monday 20 - Sunday 26 September)

Asda Living – in store Student Essentials Event with lots of rollback prices

Boots – students can receive 10% discount all year round and can take advantage of the below offers from Monday 20th - Sunday 26th September including: Clarins – three complimentary samples to every student, Liz Earle – complimentary hand and arm massage, Benefit – free fun size mascara when purchasing two products, Mac – free 10-day foundation sample and Bare Minerals – make up lesson for 1-2 people – customers need to book the session in advance by calling the store

Clarks – 20% off full priced adult shoes (Monday 20 - Sunday 26 September)

Deichmann – 20% off (13th September to 3rd October)

Fat Face – 20% off throughout September

FUEL Juice Bar – 15% off regular drinks (Monday 20 - Sunday 26 September)

H. Samuel – 20% off when you spend £50 or more (Monday 20 - Sunday 26 September)

New Look – 20% off (Monday 27 September to Sunday 3 October)

Office – 20% off (Monday 27 September to Sunday 3 October)

Pandora – 20% off (Friday 24 – Sunday 26 September)

ProCook – 10% off (Monday 20 - Sunday 26 September)

River Island – 20% off (Monday 20 September – Thursday 3 October)

Schuh – students receive 20% off (Monday 20 – Monday 27 September), there will also be a ‘spin-to-win’ station (while stocks last)

Tessuti – 10% off year-round

The Perfume Shop – 15% off (Monday 20 – Sunday 26 September)

Three – unlimited data, calls and texts for £16 on a student SIM only offer (Offer ongoing all year round)

Valid student ID will be required.