Aquatic life on the River Clyde: 11 of the strangest marine animals you didn't know lived in and around the River Clyde
The River Clyde hosts many weird and wonderful creatures - today we wanted to look at the most obscure ones we could find
The River Clyde is home to many different types of animal, be they bird, mammal, or otherwise - many of which most Glaswegians will never have seen.
At times it feels like we take the River Clyde for granted in Glasgow - it made the city what it is today - from the early days as a religious centre to serving as the lifeblood for Scotland during the era of the tobacco merchants and subsequent shipbuilding industry. Through its entire history, little attention has been paid to the animals that live in, upon, or around the Clyde.
The Firth of Clyde is the mouth of the River Clyde, and is sheltered from the Atlantic Sea by the Kintyre Peninsula on Scotland's west coast. It also has the UK’s deepest coastal waters, with some area reaching as deep as 114 metres. These deep conditions (and heavy industry on the Clyde) influence the habitat that sees it differ from much of coastal Britain.
Not too often you'll see Dolphins swimming up the River Clyde and closer to Glasgow, other porpoises like Orcas and Humpback Whales never travel too far up the River Clyde from the Firth.
Today we wanted to look at the more strange and obscure life you can find in the River Clyde (or in many cases, the Firth of Clyde).