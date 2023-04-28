3 . Climbing Necropolis

The Necropolis is Glasgow’s most prominent cemetery, and it really is beautiful. Climbing the hill is a pleasure in it’s own, where you can read the epitaphs and take in the tombs of Victorian Glasgow’s latest and greatest. It’s heads or tails whether you love the view or the cemetary more though, as from the top of the hill you can take in beautiful views of the East End of Glasgow and the centre, as well as the ancient Glasgow Cathedral, which is worth a visit in its own right. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company