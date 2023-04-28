From taking a gander at the Duke of Wellingtons hi-vis bunnet to enjoying a picnic at Kelvingrove Park on a sunny day, these are just some of the things that have come to characterise the Glasgow culture for many Glaswegians.
You’re not really from the greatest city in Scotland (Glasgow! Although do we need to say that?) if you haven’t…
1. Educated yourself at Glasgow Science Centre
Glasgow Science Centre! You can’t miss it in its prominent position along the River Clyde. It’s long been a firm favourite for Primary School field trips for Glasgow and beyond. If you weren’t in school after 2001 when the centre opened, you might have missed it and that’s a real shame. Every day’s a school day and you’re never to old to learn,.There’s also no guilt in mucking around with some of their 300 or so interactive science exhibits.
2. Admired the splendour of Kelvingrove Museum & Galleries
Just passing Kelvingrove you know they’ve got some good stuff in there - and you wouldn’t be wrong. For the low low price of nothing at all, you can see the works of Monet, Dali, Van Gogh, and Charles Rennie Mackintosh. You’d be crazy to not have visited the gallery if you’re from Glasgow.
3. Climbing Necropolis
The Necropolis is Glasgow’s most prominent cemetery, and it really is beautiful. Climbing the hill is a pleasure in it’s own, where you can read the epitaphs and take in the tombs of Victorian Glasgow’s latest and greatest. It’s heads or tails whether you love the view or the cemetary more though, as from the top of the hill you can take in beautiful views of the East End of Glasgow and the centre, as well as the ancient Glasgow Cathedral, which is worth a visit in its own right. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company
4. Saw a Comedian at The Stand
The Stand is one of the most respected comedy venues in the UK. Many Glasgow comedians got there start here, or at least played some of their earliest stand-up to a crowd in The Stand. The likes of Frankie Boyle and Kevin Bridges are alumni of The Stand, with the pair often returning to try out some of their new comedy ahead of big national tours. The Stand hosts comedians seven nights a week, and who knows, you might see the next great Glasgow comic before they’ve hit the big time!