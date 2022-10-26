The building was designed by the same architect who refurbished Glasgow Cathedral - and even features a one-bedroom ‘granny flat’ in the garden

This undeniably stunning B-Listed blonde sandstone town house was listed for sale for offers over £1,125,000 on Sunday, October 24 - and features an extensively upgraded modern interior.

The building was designed by Robert Matheson circa 1882 - who was responsible for the restoration of Glasgow Cathedral between 1848 and 185, as well as the Head Post Office in Glasgow between 1875-78.

The property has been extensively upgraded by the current owners and ‘flows superbly to suit modern day family living.’ There is also the added benefit of the property having its own beautiful one-bedroom ‘granny flat’ that could have flexible use for the new owner.

In total, the property has six bedrooms and four bathrooms over four floors.

There are stunning front and rear landscaped gardens and residents on street permit parking is plentiful. Permits can be obtained via request to Glasgow City Council.

The accommodation comprises: a welcoming reception hall with ornate cornice work and original stair to all levels, a fantastic open plan lounge with remote controlled, gas log effect wood burner and timber flooring, and the Siematic dining kitchen, with large centre island with hammered granite worktops and a range of integrated Neff appliances and storage.

Completing the ground floor is a home office with views onto the rear garden.Upstairs on the half landing, is a WC/utility room and on the first floor, a bay windowed drawing room and principal bedroom to the rear with a beautiful en-suite shower room with ‘Porcelanosa tiling.’

On the top floor, there are four further bedrooms and a family bathroom. Natural light floods in through the cupola that has been renewed by the current owner.Some notable features on this superb family home also include stunning original features including decorative cornicework and fire surrounds, double glazing and gas central heating.

The one bedroom apartment is currently operated via Air B&B by the current owners and further details can be discussed via Corum West End.

