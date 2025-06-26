Brits get 17 hours less sleep a month in summer, compared to winter - experts reveal how to tackle it

SImba

The study, conducted by sleep technology brand, Simba lays bare the impact that summer and hot weather have on the nation’s sleep.

Sweltering Brits miss out on 17 precious hours of sleep per month during the summer, compared to other seasons.

While over a third (37%) are unaffected by soaring temperatures, the vast majority (63%) admit their sleep is disrupted during hot weather, according to fresh data from sleep tech company Simba.

Over half of British adults (56%) sleep six hours or less in the summer, compared to just 39% in winter.

The average Brit revealed they sleep 6 hours and 7 minutes per night in summer, less than the seven to nine hours recommended by the NHS.

The study of 2,017 UK adults reveals UK adults miss out on an average of over two full days of sleep in the summer due to difficulty when temperatures soar.

A quarter (25%) have even had to take days off as a result of not getting enough rest and feeling too tired, with two-thirds (66%) admitting to being less productive as a result of not having enough shut eye.

To make up for lost sleep, over a third (40%) of adults confess to drinking more coffee and energy drinks than usual to hide their tiredness while 33% per cent turn to sugary sweets.

Many have devised strategies to outsmart the sweltering conditions. 29% of respondents ditch their pyjamas in an effort to cool down, while 36% percent opt for a topsy-turvy approach by sleeping on top of their duvet.

Lisa Artis, Deputy CEO of Simba’s charity partner, The Sleep Charity, said. "While the UK isn't typically associated with blistering summers, we've witnessed an increase in sweltering temperatures and heatwaves in recent years. Consequently, many struggle to sleep at night due to the discomfort of excessive heat.”

"In contrast to other nations where household air conditioning is commonplace, many Brits experience tossing and turning, unable to find comfort, and waking up frequently throughout the night."

“This restlessness prevents REM sleep, which is a crucial stage within our sleep cycle that allows our body to revitalise and heal itself.”

"It’s no surprise that 66% feel less productive at work and 25% have taken days off due to fatigue. Sleep is the ultimate health boost we can get, so it’s important to prioritise our sleep and uncover personalised sleep hacks that suit us during the summer months."

When it comes to lights out, nearly a quarter (22%) of couples find themselves retreating to separate beds in a bid to catch some cooler Zs. Furthermore, the most common squabbles among overheated partners include whether to have the duvet on or off (18%), excessive fidgeting (20%), and disputes over how long to keep a fan on (16%).

9 expert sleep hacks on how to sleep during summer heat from Lisa Artis, Deputy CEO of Simba’s charity partner, The Sleep Charity.

Get the room temperature right

Creating the ideal sleep environment involves managing the room temperature effectively, which can be trickier during the warmer months. Aim for around 16-17°C for the best sleep quality.

Ways to help keep your room cooler, involve closing curtains or blinds during the day to block sunlight and opening windows at night to let in cool air. Window screens are useful here, to keep insects out. Furthermore, it's a good idea to turn off all electronics in your room before bedtime to avoid unnecessary heat buildup.

Sleep positions: starfish or sleep on your side

Spreading out as much as you can - like a starfish - can help to circulate air around your body better and encourage heat to escape, as you sleep. The other position you could try is sleeping on your side. One of the most common areas on our bodies that feels the heat at night is the bottom of our backs, so side-sleeping is going to allow more heat to disperse.

A warm shower… yes, warm

It might seem counterintuitive, but rather than having a cold shower before bed, take a warm shower before you put on your pyjamas and get ready for bed. The warm water makes our body heat up, and then, when we get out of the shower, a rapid drop in temperature cools our body down.

Choose cool comfort: opt for a lightweight duvet

Consider a lightweight duvet instead of omitting bedding altogether. Recent findings from Simba reveal that 36% of individuals prefer to sleep on top of their duvet or even remove it entirely in an attempt to stay cool. However, using the right duvet can actually provide a refreshing solution. Try a thinner duvet with a lower tog, like Simba’s Summer Hybrid Duvet. This duvet incorporates Stratos® ‘cool-touch’ technology for optimal breathability and heat regulation.

Additionally, its 100% cotton outer layer makes it a must-have for summer bedding, in fact, any bedding or night wear that’s 100% cotton is ideal to help keep you cool.

Refresh with a cooling mist

Spritz bedsheets with a concoction of water and peppermint essential oil for a cooling sensation and invigorating aroma.

Restrict food & alcohol intake

Eating too close to going to sleep raises your body temperature, making it tougher to drop off. Aim to leave at least two hours between your last meal. Restrict alcohol intake, too, as alcohol interferes with the body's ability to regulate temperature, leading to increased feelings of warmth. This can exacerbate discomfort in already hot conditions, making it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep.

Cool treats for the feet

Cooling anything near our feet can effectively cool down our entire body. Consider chilling a pair of socks in the fridge a couple of hours before bedtime for an extra cooling sensation. Plus, you can fill and freeze a hot water bottle and place it at the foot of your bed to lower the temperature.

Enhance your comfort, minimise movement

If you still find yourself tossing and turning despite trying various remedies, consider bedding specially engineered to keep you cool. If you’re comfortable, you’ll move around less. Look for mattresses or accessories with thermo-regulating properties, such as Simba’s Summer Hybrid duvet or Performance Bed Linen. Simba’s Hybrid mattresses meanwhile also feature their Simbatex® foam, which supports better airflow.

Simba’s Stratos® technology offers an ingenious solution. It not only provides an instant cool touch but also efficiently draws away excess heat, acting like a bed thermostat to maintain optimal comfort. For those on a budget, Simba's cooling Stratos® pillow and Performance bed linen also feature this innovative technology.

Maintain a cool mindset

Exposing your head to cooler air can be enough to regulate your body temperature. Drape a cool, damp cloth over the forehead or neck for instant relief or freeze a sock filled with rice and place it under your pillow for a refreshing chill.