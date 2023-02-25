Callum Beattie releases second album: “It’s exactly the record I wanted to make”

Callum Beattie, determined to set his own agenda, released his second album Vandals today.

Callum Beattie is entirely his own man, and determined to blaze his own trail, following in no-one’s footsteps. Last year he had a memorable set on the main stage and two sold out nights at SWG3. Propelled by his new album, there’s an exciting summer ahead with his Kelvingrove Bandstand gig in August that sold out in less than 24 hours.

Vandals is the most complete collection of songs the singer-songwriter has produced, a chronicle to his life through love and heartbreak.

“I think it’s the first time I’ve actually made any music that’s this close to who I am. It’s also made me certain that this is how I will want to make future records too” he says.

“All I really wanted was to put a band together and make a proper, live, studio record and that’s exactly what we did. It was all about the energy in the room and our producer Chris Marshall did a phenomenal job of a getting the absolute best out of all of us.

Vandals album cover

“My manager Dave made it all happen – he asked what I wanted and took away all the stuff that can get in the way, he created the perfect environment and mood for me. He’s a huge part of it all.

“Vandals is exactly the record I wanted to make and it was done with the best group of people. I am very lucky and I know that.

“I’m over the moon with the results, as I wanted to get away from the sausage factory style that seems to have become commonplace in the industry nowadays.

“Each to their own, but I write for myself and those are the songs I want to record and release. If 22 writers have been roped in by some exec to come up with a song, that’s not something I want to put out.

“Collaborating and evolving songs with my band and friends is very different.”

The album is tinged with tragedy, as it was inspired by and is dedicated to Callum’s friend Paige Dougall.

The teen passed away from a rare form of cancer, but Callum and Dave did make her dream of releasing a single come true and are now heavily involved in the music therapy charity she inspired.

“Dave and I were managing her and had put out her single with Ella Henderson.

She died of Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. To say she had a massive impact on this record would be an understatement.

“Paige’s energy is all over the record. The whole band actually wrote a song on the album for Paige - it’s called Can’t Kill the Summer and I’m sure she loves it from wherever she is.

One thing’s for sure, when she passed, she left a massive hole in all our lives.

“Dave and I are now joint patrons of Paige’s Musical Butterflies - a charity set up by Paige’s family to provide music therapy for ill kids. It’s a huge passion for us both.”

He will introduce the album with a launch party at Radisson RED on Thursday.

“It feels amazing - surreal and amazing. When you start out the way I did, singing in pubs sometimes to two guys and a dug, your dreams are constantly put on the back burner.

“It’s almost impossible to maintain the self-belief that you can achieve anything, but somehow with Dave’s help I’ve managed to keep at it, and this album is really the ultimate reward for that perseverance.

“There have been times in my life where I just thought getting music into the market was completely beyond me, so to have come this far on such an incredible journey is just something I have gratitude for every single day.

“These songs are songs I wanted to record, not songs dictated by a label or by trends or anything else - they are just my view of the world. It’s all honest, it’s from the heart and that’s why it means so much. This record is me and I’m so proud of it.”

