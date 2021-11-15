Christmas gift ideas from 10 independent Glasgow shops - for all budgets

With Christmas approaching fast, it’s time to knuckle down and get the presents in.

However, this festive season, we’re encouraging our readers to buy local and help support the independent shops at the heart of their community as they get back to business after the pandemic.

Glasgow has a great range of shops bringing together just about any gift you can think of. Here, we’ve rounded up the best from across the city, from food and drink to kids’ toys and stocking fillers, all priced from as little as £3 up to £130.

Braw Wee Emporium

Address and website: 47 Broad Street (Bridgeton) / braw-wee-emporium.com

Shop info: Based in the East End and established by two sisters in 2014, the shop provides a platform for, and represents the best of, Scotland’s flourishing creative scene.

Speciality: Quirky and unique Scottish gifts.

Prices: Single greeting cards start from £3 up to £14 for a luxurious multipack of Christmas cards, homewares and gifts start from £4 for a coaster up to £50 for a bottle lamp with Harris Tweed lampshade and clothing is priced up to £15.

Best for: Greeting cards, gifts and homewares.

Shearer Candles

Address and website: 23 Robert Street (Govan) / 55 St Enoch Square (City Centre) / shearer-candles2.com

Shop info: As the oldest producer of lifestyle candles in the UK, this family business started right here in Glasgow in 1897. 124 years on, it’s still going strong.

Speciality: Scented candles and home fragrances.

Prices: Their votive candle jars and wax melts are just £2.50 each, small tinned candles are around £5.50, tealight sets are around £6 with triple-wick candles at the £20. Pillar candles are around £12.

Best for: We all know someone who’s obsessed with scented jar candles for those cosy winter nights, or wax melts, so add this shop to your gift list.

De Courcy’s Arcade

Address and website: 5-21 Cresswell Lane (Hillhead) / Facebook .

Shop info: This cluster of independent shops in the West End spans two floors and could be your one-stop-shop for gathering all your unique and quirky Christmas gifts this year.

Speciality: The artpistol art gallery, Pink Poodle clothing and gifts, Janet & John Scottish arts and crafts and Lovesome Emporium for plastic-free eco-home products and gifts.

Prices: artpistol work starts from around £25, Pink Poodle homeware and gifts start from £3 going up to £55, Janet & John products go up to £15 and Lovesome Emporium bath bomb gift sets start from £6 up to £30.

Best for: Definitely for the arcade’s arts and crafts and Scottish twist on quirky gifts.

Sheila Fleet Jewellery

Address and website: Princes Square, Buchanan Street / sheilafleet.com.

Shop info: Shiela Fleet started in a converted shed in 1993 and has since expanded into a state-of-the-art workshop and five shops and galleries across Scotland.

Speciality: Gold, silver and platinum jewellery all designed, made and finished at an Orkney workshop off the north tip of Scotland.

Prices: Women’s rings start from £68 with men’s at £78. Women’s earrings are priced from £51, necklaces from £65, bracelets from £87 and bangles from £130.

Best for: Scottish gold. Sheila Fleet is one of only two jewellers in the world authorised to make and sell gold from Cononish, Scotland’s only commercial gold mine.

The Big Top

Address and website: 26 Charing Cross Mansions / thebigtoponline.com.

Shop info: This family-owned business made its mark on the city over 26 years ago. The top customer review on Yelp says it all: “There’s an emphasis on traditional toys, so if you’re looking for a spinning top, marionette, a kite or a well-crafted bear, this is the place to come.”

Speciality: A one-stop-shop for toys for kids of all ages, this shop prides itself on its quality and selection of internationally-sourced stock.

Prices: Tin toys are priced between £6 and £30, the beautiful 2020 Charlie Bears collection comes in at between £37 to £115 and the selection of Schylling toys start from £7.25.

Best for: Traditional children’s toys and games, masks, kites, circus-themed stock, Russian dolls, Jack-in-the-boxes, tin toys and much more.

Sunshine No.1

Address and website: 1043 Cathcart Road (Mount Florida) / sunshineno1.com.

Shop info: Established in 2015, Sunshine No. 1 stock gifts made by Scottish artists from as far afield as the Shetland Islands.

Speciality: The website says the shop specialises in “contemporary handmade gifts for modern living,” with everything they stock handcrafted in Scotland.

Prices: Greeting cards start from £2.50, homeware - including ceramics and glass - start from £4 going up to around £38, jewellery is from £6.50 to around the £80 mark with hats, scarves and gloves going up to £32.

Best for: Limited edition and unique pieces.

Le Sorelle Home & Gift Boutique

Address and website: 264 Stonelaw Road (Rutherglen) / lesorellecards.co.uk.

Shop info: A little further afield but still a Glasgow business, Le Sorelle is a family-run gift boutique that has customers raving online about their amazing service.

Speciality: A large selection of luxury greeting cards for all occasions with the option of personalising the inside of the card for an extra touch.

Prices: Greeting cards start from £2.99, children’s gifts go up to £15 and home gifts go up to £39. With such a wide range of stock on offer, visit the website.

Best for: According to reviews on their Facebook page, this is the place to go for top-class, one-to-one customer service, help and advice for the perfect gifts.

Merchant Square Markets

Address and website: Merchant Square, 71 Albion Street (Merchant City)

Shop info: Glasgow’s longest-running craft fair has been taking place in the restaurant, bar and events space every weekend for over 10 years.

Speciality: Handmade goods from local artists and makers.

Prices: With no online shop, it’s a case of visiting the traders and their stalls on Saturdays and Sundays and seeing what you can get.

Best for: Jewellery, original art and photography, flowers, candles, aromatherapy products and lots more.

Downstair Design Co.

Address and website: 431 Great Western Road (Kelvinbridge) / Facebook

Shop info: Formerly known as Liquorice Tree Gifts, this boutique rebranded itself over the summer and doubled its offerings from big name brands and local makers.

Speciality: A unique collection of accessories, jewellery, homeware and gifts.

Prices: With an online shop in the making, pop along and see what’s in stock and get a feel for the prices.

Best for: This season, the shop has been transformed into a magical Christmas wonderland with all the decorations and accessories you could want.

Starter Culture

Address and website: 1052 Pollokshaws Road (Shawlands) / wearestarterculture.com.

Shop info: This independent artisan cheese, wine and deli shop started life as a pop-up in 2018 before becoming a full retail store run by an all-female team of eight.

Speciality: Artisan cheese, wine and gift hampers.

Prices: The autumn hamper starts from £29 going up to £85 for a luxury British Isles one.