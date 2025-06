Glasgow shopping centre festive hours for Christmas and New Year 2024

Shops in Glasgow are set to open later during the run up to Christmas 2024.

As we continue to countdown the days until Christmas, you may be looking for the best places to go shopping in Glasgow with the city having a great selection of shopping centres in and around Glasgow.

If you have left it a little late this year, there is no need to panic as plenty of shopping centres are open a little later to accommodate for those who are working during the day and can't get out shopping at night.

It is better to plan ahead if you are looking to visit a specific shop as each individual retailer will have varying opening hours. If you would prefer to shop a bit more local there is plenty of great independent shops to visit in Glasgow this Christmas.

What time is Silverburn shopping centre open to over the festive period?

Tuesday 17 - Friday 20 December 9am - 10pm

Saturday 21 December 9am - 8pm

Sunday 22 December 9am - 8pm

Monday 23 December 9am - 10pm

Tuesday 24 December 10am - 6pm

Wednesday 25 December Closed

Thursday 26 December 10am - 7pm

Friday 27 December 10am - 9pm

Saturday 28 December 9am - 7pm

Sunday 29 December 10am - 7pm

Monday 30 December 10am - 9pm

Tuesday 31 December 9am - 6pm

Wednesday 1 January 2024 Closed

Thursday 2 January 10am - 7pm

Friday 3 January 10am - 9pm

Saturday 4 January 9am - 7pm

Sunday 5 January 10am - 7pm

What time is Braehead shopping centre open to over the festive period?

Tuesday 17 - Friday 20 December 9am - 10pm

Saturday 21 December 8am - 8pm

Sunday 22 December 8am - 8pm

Monday 23 December 9am - 10pm/midnight*

Tuesday 24 December 8am - 5pm

Wednesday 25 December Closed

Thursday 26 December 10am - 6pm**

Friday 27 December 10am - 9pm

Saturday 28 December 9am - 6.30pm

Sunday 29 December 10am - 6pm

Monday 30 December 10am - 9pm

Tuesday 31 December 10am - 5pm

Wednesday 1 January 2024 Closed

Thursday 2 January 10am - 6pm

Friday 3 January - Normal Trading Resumes

*Stores open until midnight include JD, Footasylum, Deichmann, Card Factory, schuh, schuh kids, Superdrug

** Some stores will be closed on Boxing Day, including Beaverbooks, The Entertainer, NEXT and Marks and Spencer. Please check with the retailer’s website before you travel to avoid disappointment.

What time is Glasgow Fort open to over the festive period?

Monday 16 – Friday 20 December 10am – midnight

Saturday 21 December 9am – 10pm

Sunday 22nd December: 10am – 10pm

Monday 23rd December: 10am – midnight

Tuesday 24 December 10 am – 5pm

Wednesday 25 December Closed

Thursday 26 December 8am – 7pm

Friday 27 December 10am – 10pm

Saturday 28 December 9am – 7pm

Sunday 29 December 10am – 6pm

Monday 30 December 10am – 10pm

Tuesday 31 December 10 am – 5pm

Wednesday 1 January Selected stores and restaurants only please check times with individual retailers before visiting

Thursday 2 January - Normal Trading Resumes

What time is Buchanan Galleries open to over the festive period?

Tuesday 17 - Friday 20 December 9am - 7pm

Saturday 21 December 9am - 7pm

Sunday 22 December 10am - 6pm

Monday 23 December 9am - 7pm

Tuesday 24 December 9am - 5pm

Wednesday 25 December Closed

Thursday 26 December 10am - 6pm

Friday 27 December 9am - 6pm

Saturday 28 December 9am - 6pm

Sunday 29 December 10am - 6pm

Monday 30 December 9am - 6pm

Tuesday 31 December 9am - 5pm

Wednesday 1 January Closed

Thursday 2 January 10am - 6pm

Friday 3 January 9am - 6pm

Saturday 4 January 9am - 6pm

Sunday 5 January 10am - 6pm

What time is St Enoch centre open to over the festive period?

Tuesday 17 December 9am – 7pm

Wednesday 18 - Saturday 21 December 9am - 8pm

Sunday 22 December 9am - 7pm

Monday 23 December 9am - 8pm

Tuesday 24 December 9am – 5pm

Wednesday 25 December Closed

Thursday 26 December 10am – 6pm

Friday 27 December 9am – 6pm

Saturday 28 December 9am – 6pm

Sunday 29 December 10am – 6pm

Monday 30 December 9am – 6pm

Tuesday 31 December 9 am – 5pm

Wednesday 1 January Closed

Thursday 2 January 10am - 6pm

Friday 3 January 9am - 6pm

Saturday 4 January 9am - 6pm

Sunday 5 January 10am - 6pm