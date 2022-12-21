Much-loved Cawston Press Sparkling Rhubarb and Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade 750ml glass bottles are perfect tablemates for Christmas get togethers

Cawston's are one of the leading soft drink manufacturers.

From Friendsmas to the Big Day… the festive season is on its way and, with so many of us looking ahead to our Christmas plans earlier than ever before, Cawston Press, experts in pressed juice, have just the thing to add a pop of flavour - and a touch of sparkle - to every celebration.

This year, you can get your hands on two of their most pop-ular sparkling drinks: Sparkling Rhubarb and Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade, in ideal-for-sharing glass bottles that complete a festive tablescape; an aesthete’s dream, or even make the perfect gift for food & drink loving friends & family. The elegant bottles from Cawston Press aren’t just easy on the eye, their delicious drinks are also simply made from pressed fruit and sparkling water. That’s it, no ‘jiggery pokery.’

Bursting with quintessentially British flavours, Cawston Press Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade blends real pressed fruit to create the very best tasting Elderflower Lemonade, while Cawston Press Sparkling Rhubarb is the stuff of crumbles & custards; deliciously tart, moreish and refreshing.

Both can be enjoyed on their own over ice for a sophisticated and grown up non-alcoholic option; or perfect as a cocktails or mocktails for those popping in throughout the festive season, & something you’d be proud to gift to your host at the upcoming celebrations. These are two drinks you’d be hard-pressed to be without. After all, it’s not Christmas without bubbles!

The products have an RRP of £3.49 per bottle, and can be purchased now from Ocado at: https://www.ocado.com/search?entry=cawston%20press%20750ml or you can purchase a case of 6 bottles from Amazon at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/stores/page/1B190F38-B560-4145-B05A-6E6ADC889AAF for £20.99.

If you’re in the mood to get creative, why not use Cawston Press to make a festive flavour packed cocktail? Here are some of this Christmas 2022 trend leading cocktail serves, that offer something for everyone.

Winter Sloe Motion

What would Christmas be without the iconic winter taste of sloe? This festive serve combines both Cawston Press Sparkling Rhubarb and Elderflower Lemonade with Sloe Gin to create a perfectly fizzy cocktail, that’s fragrant, balanced and ideal for a festive cheers!

Ingredients

20ml Sloe Gin

50ml Cawston Press Sparkling Rhubarb

50ml Cawston Press Elderflower Lemonade

Lemon zest twist to garnish

Method

Into a champagne flute pour 20ml of Sloe Gin and top with equal parts (or 50 ml of each) Cawston Press Sparkling Rhubarb and Elderflower Lemonade. Garnish with a lemon zest twist and enjoy!

Christmas Rhubarb Negroni

Cawston Press Sparkling Rhubarb adds a deliciously tart twist to this classic Negroni. A sure fire crowd pleaser!

Ingredients

25ml Gin

25ml Campari

25ml Martini Rosso

Cawston Press Sparkling Rhubarb to top

Slice of orange to garnish

Method

In an ice filled glass, stir together 25ml each of gin, Campari and Martini Rosso, then top with Cawston Press Sparkling Rhubarb. Add a slice of orange to garnish.

Festive Elderflower Collins

With the love for gin cocktails reaching an all year peak at Christmas time, this is a modern twist on the classic Collins that makes for a delicate and light tasting serve.

Ingredients

25ml or 50ml gin

15ml lemon juice

Cawston Press Elderflower Lemonade to top

Slice of lemon to garnish

Method