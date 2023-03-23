Condé Nast Traveller magazine have revealed their best UK beaches - including a beach within driving distance from Glasgow

Scotland is known for its stunning outdoor landscapes from sprawling countrysides to sparkling beaches and it seems that Conde Nast Traveller is now in on the secret, recognising six Scottish beaches as the best.

As well as six Scottish beaches, the popular travel magazine has also included another 43 beaches across the UK. While beachscapes aren’t always the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the UK, we are lucky enough to have a huge variety of quiet and stunning beaches across the nation.

Condé Nast Traveller said : “It takes some by surprise, but it turns out the UK does have some of the world’s most beautiful sandy beaches.

“From Cornwall to the Isles of Scilly, you can expect sun-kissed sandy beaches, with each stretch of coastline more beautiful than the next. While we don’t like to pick favourites, we do recommend exploring the south-west corner of Wales, which has an enchanting stretch of coast and sandy UK beaches.”

So, what are the closest best beaches to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know including the full list of UK beaches.

Best beaches in Scotland

There are a number of stunning Scottish beaches included in the 2023 list, and one of them is under three hours away from Glasgow. If you’re hoping to visit one of these iconic beaches then St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire is just a 2 hour and 13 minute drive away according to Google.

49 best beaches in the UK - full list

England

Blackpool Sands, Devon Seven Sisters, Sussex Sennen Cove, Cornwall Walberswick Beach, Suffolk Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles Holkham Beach, Norfolk Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset Dunwich Beach, Suffolk Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall Hunstanton, Norfolk Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset Southwold, Suffolk Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex Whitstable beach, Kent Aldeburgh, Suffolk Branchester Beach, Norfolk Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent Polzeath, Cornwall Bantham Beach, South Devon Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire West Wittering, West Sussex Sandbanks, Dorset St. Bees, Cumbria Woolacombe Sands, Devon Cromer Beach, North Norfolk Whitley Bay, Tyneside Sheringham beach, North Norfolk South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire Ventnor, Isle of Wight

Scotland

Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris Achmelvich Beach, North-west Machir Bay, Islay Uig beach, Isle of Lewis St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides

Wales

Three Cliffs Bay Aberfforest Beach Llanddwyn, Anglesey Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast Harlech Gwynedd Penbryn Ceredigion Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire

Northern Ireland