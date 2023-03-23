Register
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:18 GMT

Scotland is known for its stunning outdoor landscapes from sprawling countrysides to sparkling beaches and it seems that Conde Nast Traveller is now in on the secret, recognising six Scottish beaches as the best.

As well as six Scottish beaches, the popular travel magazine has also included another 43 beaches across the UK. While beachscapes aren’t always the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the UK, we are lucky enough to have a huge variety of quiet and stunning beaches across the nation.

Condé Nast Traveller said: “It takes some by surprise, but it turns out the UK does have some of the world’s most beautiful sandy beaches.

“From Cornwall to the Isles of Scilly, you can expect sun-kissed sandy beaches, with each stretch of coastline more beautiful than the next. While we don’t like to pick favourites, we do recommend exploring the south-west corner of Wales, which has an enchanting stretch of coast and sandy UK beaches.”

So, what are the closest best beaches to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know including the full list of UK beaches.

Best beaches in Scotland

There are a number of stunning Scottish beaches included in the 2023 list, and one of them is under three hours away from Glasgow. If you’re hoping to visit one of these iconic beaches then St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire is just a 2 hour and 13 minute drive away according to Google.

49 best beaches in the UK - full list

England

  1. Blackpool Sands, Devon 
  2. Seven Sisters, Sussex
  3. Sennen Cove, Cornwall
  4. Walberswick Beach, Suffolk
  5. Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles
  6. Holkham Beach, Norfolk
  7. Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset
  8. Dunwich Beach, Suffolk
  9. Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall
  10. Hunstanton, Norfolk
  11. Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset
  12. Southwold, Suffolk
  13. Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset
  14. Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex
  15. Whitstable beach, Kent
  16. Aldeburgh, Suffolk
  17. Branchester Beach, Norfolk
  18. Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent
  19. Polzeath, Cornwall
  20. Bantham Beach, South Devon
  21. Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire
  22. West Wittering, West Sussex
  23. Sandbanks, Dorset
  24. St. Bees, Cumbria
  25. Woolacombe Sands, Devon
  26. Cromer Beach, North Norfolk
  27. Whitley Bay, Tyneside
  28. Sheringham beach, North Norfolk
  29. South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire
  30. Ventnor, Isle of Wight

Scotland

  1. Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris
  2. Achmelvich Beach, North-west 
  3. Machir Bay, Islay
  4. Uig beach, Isle of Lewis
  5. St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire
  6. Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides

Wales

  1. Three Cliffs Bay
  2. Aberfforest Beach
  3. Llanddwyn, Anglesey
  4. Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire
  5. Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast
  6. Harlech Gwynedd
  7. Penbryn Ceredigion
  8. Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire

Northern Ireland

  1. Benone, Ulster
  2. Mill Bay, Rathlin Island
  3. Magilligan Point, Ulster
  4. Whiterocks, Portrush
  5. Whitepark Bay, Antrim
