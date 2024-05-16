‘Disney On Ice present Road Trip Adventures’ skates in to venues across the UK in Autumn/May 2024.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

‘Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures’ will tour the UK this autumn and winter - here are the tour dates and how to get tickets.

Disney fans are once again getting ready to see their favourite characters take to the ice as the annual phenomenon ‘Disney on Ice’ returns.

‘Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures’ will tour the UK this autumn and winter - including tour dates in Sheffield, London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring ice skaters dressed as Disney favourites, fans can expect to see much-loved characters who have spanned the last 100 years of Disney films; Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and stars from Aladdin, Moana, Frozen, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Mary Poppins Returns, Incredibles 2, and the Disney princesses.

A fun-filled excursion to your favourite Disney destinations will visit Birmingham's Utilita Arena between October 30 and November 10, Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena between November 14 and 17, Newcastle's Utilita Arena between November 20 and 24.

Shows have also been announced at Belfast's SSE Arena between December 6 and 8, Manchester's AO Arena between December 11 and 15, Sheffield's Utilita Arena between December 18 and 22, and London's O2 Arena between December 26 and January 5.

What are the ‘Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures’ tour dates?

‘Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures’ Upcoming Tour Dates are as follows

Wednesday October 30 2024 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Thursday November 14 2024 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday November 20 2024 - Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Utilita Arena

Friday December 06 2024 - Belfast SSE Arena

Wednesday December 11 2024 - Manchester AO Arena

Wednesday December 18 2024 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Thursday December 26 2024 - London O2 Arena

Where can you buy ‘Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures’ tickets?