Spring is officially here, and that means the countdown to the two week Easter break is well under way - as if the shops being filled with Easter eggs already wasn’t a reminder enough! The Easter break always seems to come round quickly, and is the first proper break for children and teachers since Christmas.
While pupils across Glasgow get excited about the prospect of an extended break from classes, it is, however, still crucial for parents to ensure their children return to school on time. Therefore, knowing when their breaks are in advance helps with planning - especially to get day trips booked up.
Glasgow City Council have revealed their full list of term dates for schools across the city, so parents can plan ahead for the school holidays. It is however worth noting that some schools, including academies, set their own timetables throughout the year.
So, when will the schools break up for Easter holiday in Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know.
When are the Easter Holidays for schools in Glasgow?
- Friday, March 31 2023 - Friday, April 14 2023
What are the Summer term dates for Glasgow 2023?
- Term starts: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Term ends: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
What are the mid term dates for Glasgow 2023?
- May Holiday: Monday, May 1 2023
- Coronation Bank Holiday - Monday, May 8 2023
- In Service day - Thursday, May 25 2023
- May Weekend: Friday, May 26 2023 - Monday, May 29 2023
When does the 2023/24 school year start for schools in Glasgow?
- Return date for teachers: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Autumn term starts: Tuesday, August 15 2023
- Mid term: Monday, October 16, 2023 to Friday, October 20, 2023
- Autumn term ends: Friday, December 22, 2023