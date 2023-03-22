Glasgow Council has released a list of holiday dates for schools in Glasgow, including Easter

Spring is officially here, and that means the countdown to the two week Easter break is well under way - as if the shops being filled with Easter eggs already wasn’t a reminder enough! The Easter break always seems to come round quickly, and is the first proper break for children and teachers since Christmas.

While pupils across Glasgow get excited about the prospect of an extended break from classes, it is, however, still crucial for parents to ensure their children return to school on time. Therefore, knowing when their breaks are in advance helps with planning - especially to get day trips booked up.

Glasgow City Council have revealed their full list of term dates for schools across the city, so parents can plan ahead for the school holidays. It is however worth noting that some schools, including academies, set their own timetables throughout the year.

So, when will the schools break up for Easter holiday in Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the Easter Holidays for schools in Glasgow?

Friday, March 31 2023 - Friday, April 14 2023

What are the Summer term dates for Glasgow 2023?

Term starts: Monday, April 17, 2023

Term ends: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

What are the mid term dates for Glasgow 2023?

May Holiday: Monday, May 1 2023

Coronation Bank Holiday - Monday, May 8 2023

In Service day - Thursday, May 25 2023

May Weekend: Friday, May 26 2023 - Monday, May 29 2023

When does the 2023/24 school year start for schools in Glasgow?

