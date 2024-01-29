The Michelin Guide 2024 ceremony will take place in Manchester on 5 February 2024 where all the new Michelin Stars, Green Stars, Bib Gourmand awards and Special Awards to some of the biggest names in hospitality. Glasgow has two restaurants that currently hold a One Michelin Star distinction, three Bib Gourmands for great food, great value and restaurants recommended in the prestigious guide. Ahead of the new awards, these are currently the best restaurants in Glasgow according to Michelin inspectors.