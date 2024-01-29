The Michelin Guide 2024 ceremony will take place in Manchester on 5 February 2024 where all the new Michelin Stars, Green Stars, Bib Gourmand awards and Special Awards to some of the biggest names in hospitality. Glasgow has two restaurants that currently hold a One Michelin Star distinction, three Bib Gourmands for great food, great value and restaurants recommended in the prestigious guide. Ahead of the new awards, these are currently the best restaurants in Glasgow according to Michelin inspectors.
1. Cail Bruich
Michelin Award: One Star: High quality cooking. "Cail Bruich means ‘to eat well’ and this smart restaurant certainly lives up to its name. Experienced Head Chef Lorna McNee has the utmost respect for the quality of her ingredients and a great understanding of how to handle them." 725 Great Western Road, G12 8QX
2. Unalome by Graeme Cheevers
Michelin Award: One Star: High quality cooking. "In the lively hub of Finnieston, this elegant spot in a period building represents local chef Graeme Cheevers' desire to create a restaurant for all occasions. His considerable culinary skills pay their respects to the finest of Scottish produce, be it Orkney scallops or North Sea cod, in dishes that display his classical leanings." 36 Kelvingrove Street, G3 7RZ.
3. Celentano’s
Michelin Award: Bib Gourmand for good quality, good value cooking. "Located in a small, boutique hotel in the Cathedral Quarter, this intimate restaurant comes with rustic décor, a black and white tiled floor and a buzzy vibe. Top Scottish produce features in consummately seasoned Italian dishes, where pasta takes the lead." Cathedral House Hotel, 28-32 Cathedral Square, G4 0XA.
4. Ka Pao
Michelin Award: Bib Gourmand for good quality, good value cooking. "A few streets from the Botanical Gardens is this 1900s former garage and, nestled in its basement, is 'Holy Basil', a fun and buzzy restaurant where you are greeted by aromas of incense and fish sauce." Botanic Gardens Garage, 26 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow City, G12 8BE