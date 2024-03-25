The area around the national stadium continues to grow and there is no shortage of great local pubs to nip into for a cold beer or whatever your preferred tipple is.
As Scotland get set for Euro 2024, Steve Clarke's side will play two friendlies at Hampden before the tournament.
If you are looking to get over to Hampden early, here is our list of 12 of the best spots near Hampden that are great to stop by before heading to the match for a bite to eat or drink.
1. The Beechwood
The pub situated at the south stand of the stadium and is probably the closest to Hampden as it’s a stone’s throw away from the ground. It has a decent range of beers on offer and ample space that is always busy with crowds before events. 156-164 Ardmay Cres, King's Park, Glasgow G44 4PP.
2. International Bar
You are sure to expect a friendly welcome when visiting the International Bar which is likely to be one of the most reasonable places for a pre-match drink. It’s around a 15 minute walk away from the national stadium and has plenty of old photos on the walls from yesteryear. 467 Aikenhead Rd, Glasgow G42 0PR.
3. Hooked
Another place for a quick bite near Hampden is Hooked on Cathcart Road where you’ll find a great fish supper. 1027 Cathcart Rd, Mount Florida, Glasgow G42 9XJ.
4. Florida Park Bar
The pub is situated around 500 yards from Hampden Park on Battlefield Road and has a newly refurbished beer garden which can be enjoyed on sunnier days. 318 Battlefield Rd, Mount Florida, Glasgow G42 9JD.
