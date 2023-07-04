This month we celebrate the Best of Glasgow with a series of guides that focus on celebrating the people and places that enliven the city. After the challenges of recent years, local hospitality continues to bounce back with new ideas and a creative energy. For a snapshot of local food trends, outstanding flavours and innovative drinks we have assembled the 50 best things to eat and drink in Glasgow right now. Consider this an invitation to find the most interesting restaurants, bars and cafes in Glasgow this summer.