Glasgow’s best dishes and drinks for 2023.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST

This month we celebrate the Best of Glasgow with a series of guides that focus on celebrating the people and places that enliven the city. After the challenges of recent years, local hospitality continues to bounce back with new ideas and a creative energy. For a snapshot of local food trends, outstanding flavours and innovative drinks we have assembled the 50 best things to eat and drink in Glasgow right now. Consider this an invitation to find the most interesting restaurants, bars and cafes in Glasgow this summer.

Yellow carrots, pumpkin seed tahini, turnip, preserved kumquat and fermented carrot mustard. On the menu at this Great Western Road favourite that’s evolved this year into one of the city’s best restaurants.

1. Brett

Glazed 24 hour beef short rib, double American cheese, truffled lettuce and a crispy fried onion ring on a Freedom Bakery bun.

2. Partick Duck Club

Nori wrapped mi cuit sea trout with pickled mushrooms, quail egg and dashi as part of the tasting menu at the Finnieston favourite.

3. The Gannet

Lady in Red. A fresh and fruity summer sip with Hendrick’s gin, Aperol, raspberry and citrus.

4. The Gate

