Cafes of Glasgow: 12 old lost Glasgow cafes we miss the most

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 14:40 BST

These are the old Glasgow cafes that once served the people of the city.

Glasgow has worn many hats over the years - from our time as the industrious shipbuilding centre of the world, a post-industrial stage, our time as the European City of Culture and all the changes since - but throughout all those eras there was one thing that's true about Glaswegians, we love our food.

These spaces weren't just places to get a roll and be on your way - they were community spaces where we met, mingled, and shared tender moments. For many Glaswegians the loss of these cafes is more than just losing a spot to grab a cup of tea, it's like losing a part of yourself almost, seeing a place where you made these memories disappear into the ether only to be replaced by yet another chain restaurant.

We think it’s important that we remember these place so we wanted to put together a list of the Glasgow cafes lost to time.

The Queen's Cafe pictured on Victoria Road in Glasgow's Southside in 1933.

1. The Queen's Cafe

The Queen's Cafe pictured on Victoria Road in Glasgow's Southside in 1933. | Glasgow City Archives

Station Cafe pictured on the corner of Dundas Street and Cathedral Street in 1963.

2. Station Cafe

Station Cafe pictured on the corner of Dundas Street and Cathedral Street in 1963. | Glasgow City Archives

The Central Cafe pictured on Saltmarket in 1939.

3. Central Cafe

The Central Cafe pictured on Saltmarket in 1939. | Glasgow City Archives

The Regent Cafe pictured on Argyle Street back in 1932.

4. The Regent Cafe

The Regent Cafe pictured on Argyle Street back in 1932. | Glasgow City Archives

