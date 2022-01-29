15 pictures showing Glasgow as the European City of Culture in 1990

Legacies of the year long event can still be seen today. The Royal Concert Hall was built and there were free concerts, plays and art exhibitions. International stars were drawn to perform in the city in 1990, from Pavarotti – who had 12,000 fans at the SECC – to Frank Sinatra and the Rolling Stones. Here we take a look back at that year.
1. Glasgow City of Culture 1990
Shops were selling sweatshirts with the Glasgow European City of Culture logos in August 1990
Photo: Allan Milligan
2. Glasgow City of Culture 1990
Granny holds onto a toddler's harness as she chats to the pigeons in Glasgow, August 1990.
Photo: Allan Milligan
3. Glasgow City of Culture 1990
Glasgow was voted European City of Culture 1990 - picture shows Counciilor Pat Lally (left) and Events Manager Bob Palmer with Orchestras United leaflets.
Photo: Donald Macleod
4. Glasgow City of Culture 1990
Glasgow Concert Hall being built prior to the 1990 City of Culture.
Photo: TSPL