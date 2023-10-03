Register
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

13 Best Hotels in Scotland according to Condé Nast Traveller Readers Choice Awards including one from Glasgow

Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel was named amongst the best hotels in Scotland

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 18:45 BST

The votes are in for the Condé Nast Traveller Readers Choice Awards 2023 with the top 13 best hotels in Scotland being named.

One hotel in Glasgow was included in the list as Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel was ranked within the top 10 best hotels in the country.

Thousands of people responded to this year’s Readers Choice Awards to reveal the number one hotel in Scotland that Condé Nast Traveller readers rate.

Score 96.87. 1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ.

1. The Balmoral, A Rocco Forte Hotel

Score 96.87. 1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ. Photo: HOTEL PHOTOGRAPHY SRL

Score 96.70. Mar Rd, Braemar, Ballater AB35 5YN

2. The Fife Arms

Score 96.70. Mar Rd, Braemar, Ballater AB35 5YN

Score 96.36. Princes St, Edinburgh EH1 2AB.

3. Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian

Score 96.36. Princes St, Edinburgh EH1 2AB. Photo: Corey Stovin

Score 95.59. 1, India Buildings, Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2EX.

4. Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

Score 95.59. 1, India Buildings, Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2EX. Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHotelsScotlandHotel