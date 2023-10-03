13 Best Hotels in Scotland according to Condé Nast Traveller Readers Choice Awards including one from Glasgow
Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel was named amongst the best hotels in Scotland
The votes are in for the Condé Nast Traveller Readers Choice Awards 2023 with the top 13 best hotels in Scotland being named.
One hotel in Glasgow was included in the list as Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel was ranked within the top 10 best hotels in the country.
Thousands of people responded to this year’s Readers Choice Awards to reveal the number one hotel in Scotland that Condé Nast Traveller readers rate.
