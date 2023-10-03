Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel was named amongst the best hotels in Scotland

The votes are in for the Condé Nast Traveller Readers Choice Awards 2023 with the top 13 best hotels in Scotland being named.

One hotel in Glasgow was included in the list as Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel was ranked within the top 10 best hotels in the country.

Thousands of people responded to this year’s Readers Choice Awards to reveal the number one hotel in Scotland that Condé Nast Traveller readers rate.

1 . The Balmoral, A Rocco Forte Hotel Score 96.87. 1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ. Photo: HOTEL PHOTOGRAPHY SRL

2 . The Fife Arms Score 96.70. Mar Rd, Braemar, Ballater AB35 5YN

3 . Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian Score 96.36. Princes St, Edinburgh EH1 2AB. Photo: Corey Stovin

4 . Virgin Hotels Edinburgh Score 95.59. 1, India Buildings, Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2EX. Photo: Contributed