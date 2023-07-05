Inside the new Glasgow spa inspired by the Scottish Hebrides

Guests will choose from four wellness journeys expertly designed to leave feeling either relaxed, detoxed, invigorated or recovered.

Spa at Blythswood Square is set to reopen its doors following a seven-figure refurbishment inspired by the natural beauty of the Scottish Hebrides.

The award-winning wellness destination is set to be unveiled at the landmark Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow with a range of stunning new features designed to combine physical and mental detox and guide guests on their own wellness journey.

The state-of-the-art spa facilities at the five-star Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel have been elevated as the hotel usshers in what it describes as ‘a new era of wellness’.

Spa Director at Kimpton Blythswood Square and Area Spa Director for IHG Hotels & Resorts, Finlay Anderson said: We’ve used years of expertise rooted in physiological science to develop a 360-degree wellness experience for our guests - and one that’s easy to follow.

“We’re taking the guesswork out of the spa journey, and making the innovative simple: combining hot and cold thermal experiences with manual treatments, aromatherapy and visual therapy to take care of our guests wellness needs. Guests will not only be able to map out their thermal journey, but link it to a treatment and post-treatment nutrition during their visit.

“The concept - taking influence from the Scottish Hebrides and wellbeing benefits of nature - places Spa at Blythswood at the core of wellness in Scotland. Guests will be reminded of the rugged landscapes, clear waters and natural beauty, while the team’s experience has allowed us to develop meaningful, multi-sensory experiences for our guests.”

Bookings are now open ahead of its opening to the public on July 10.

1 . Crystal Steam Room Its relaxation pools, crystal steam room, and hydrotherapy pool have also been upgraded as part of the ambitious project

2 . Salt Room The custom-built Himalayan salt room cocooned with pink salt bricks. Designed to improve respiratory function, reduce inflammation and aid detoxification, the salt room enhances breathing by opening up airways and dislodging toxins.

3 . Sauna You can melt into the soothing warmth of one of the saunas.

4 . Snow Shower The spa now boasts the first snow shower in Scotland, one of only two in the UK, where guests can stand or sit as fresh snow falls upon them - which encourages body temperature and blood circulation to restore to normal temperatures, promoting recovery and release of muscle tension.

