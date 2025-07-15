Pubs of Glasgow: 14 of the best local Glasgow Southside pubs for a pint this summer

1 . MJ Heraghty

Heraghty’s in the Southside is a small Edwardian drinkers’ pub with an elegant carved back gantry that is adorned with mirrors, columns and decorative capitals. The bar counter, which has modern tiles around the base, was installed in the 1930s, which is the date of the Art Deco stained glass. 708 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2AD. | Contributed