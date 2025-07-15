Pubs of Glasgow: 14 of the best local Glasgow Southside pubs for a pint this summer

There are some real neighbourhood favourites where you can pop into for a pint or even take part in a weekly pub quiz and karaoke.
Here are 14 of our favourite local pubs in Glasgow’s Southside for the summer.
1. MJ Heraghty
Heraghty’s in the Southside is a small Edwardian drinkers’ pub with an elegant carved back gantry that is adorned with mirrors, columns and decorative capitals. The bar counter, which has modern tiles around the base, was installed in the 1930s, which is the date of the Art Deco stained glass. 708 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2AD. | Contributed
2. The Granary
The Granary is a classic Shawlands pub with lovely light-wooden interiors. 10 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3NH. | The Granary
3. Church on The Hill
A great vantage point close to Queen’s Park, their outside tables are covered throughout the year meaning you can enjoy your drinks both inside and outside. 16 Algie Street, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3DJ. | Church on The Hill
4. The Corona
The Corona occupies a prominent position at the corner of Pollokshaws Road and Langside Avenue. Their restaurant is open seven days a week and there also a weekly pub quiz on a Thursday. 1039 Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YF. | Wikicomms
