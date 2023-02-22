It’s International Margarita Day today (22 February) and Glasgow’s boldest and best bars including The Gate, West Side Tavern and Dockyard Social, will be raising a glass to celebrate by offering handcrafted ‘botanas’ - traditional Mexican small plates of exclusive Margarita serves curated with Patrón Silver, and special Margarita menus, across the city.
- Dockyard Social street food venue in the west end is hosting a cocktail menu, with paired tacos and entertainment from a DJ, this weekend, tickets here.
- The Gate will be hosting a Taco Kitchen Takeover with King of Feasts on 25th and 26th February. Alongside a menu of contemporary tacos, there will be signature Margarita serves including a Maggie Vice, made with tequila, coconut, strawberry and pineapple. Book here.
- West Side Tavern will host a one-off bar takeover with Liverpool-based, Present Company on 6 March with a curated menu of exceptional margaritas. Book now.
Patrón uses simple ingredients - agave, water and yeast - and crafted in small batches to ensure consistency and quality. The margarita-inspired events will continue into March.
How and when to book your table:
Where can I order a margarita in Glasgow?
- Book a table at Dockyard Social on Saturday 25th February
- Vinyl DJ with menu of Margarita cocktails and tacos
- Book a table at The Gate 22nd February - 22nd March
- Menu of Margarita cocktails, alongside a ‘Taco Takeover’ pop-up with King of Feasts on 25th + 26th February
- Book a table at Tabac 22nd February - 22nd March
- Special menu of Margarita cocktails
- Book a table at Absent Ear 22nd February - 22nd March
- Curated menu of Margarita cocktails
- Book a table at El Jefe’s 22nd February - 22nd March
- Special meu of Margarita cocktails and ‘Taco Tuesday’; Enjoy a free taco with every Patrón Margarita
- Book a table at Ralph & Finns 22nd February - 22nd March
- Menu of Margarita cocktails
- Book a table at El Santos 22nd February - 22nd March
- Curated menu of Margarita cocktails
- Book a table at El Camino 22nd February - 22nd March
- Menu of Margarita cocktails and a Mariachi band on 24th February
- Book a table at The Locale 22nd February - 22nd March
- Menu of Margarita cocktails
- Book a table at West Side Tavern 22nd February - 22nd March
- Menu of Margarita cocktails and a takeover by Present Company on 6th March
- Book a table at Kelvingrove Cafe 22nd February - 22nd March
- Curated menu of Margarita cocktails
- Book a table at The Parlour 22nd February - 22nd March
- Menu of Margarita cocktails
- Book a table at Gaga 22nd February - 22nd March
- Menu of Margarita cocktails
- Book a table at Devil of Brooklyn on 0141 847 0037 22nd February - 22nd March
- Menu of Margarita cocktails
Classic Margarita Recipe
50ml Patrón Silver
25ml fresh lime juice
20ml premium orange liqueur
5ml agave syrup
1x lime wedge for garnish
Optionally, using a lime wedge, wet half of your glass rim, dip into sea salt and place in the freezer.
- Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice and shake for eight seconds
- Remove your glass from the freezer
- Strain into your favourite glass, on the rocks or straight up, and garnish with a lime wedge
Two easy ways to create a twist on a Margarita at home:
- Replace premium orange liqueur a total of 20 mls of agave syrup to make a Tommy’s Margarita
- Add slices of red chilli, to taste, to the shaker and fine strain to create a Spicy Margarita
