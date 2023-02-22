Tequila cocktails at the ready for Glasgow bars like The Gate and West Side Tavern

It’s International Margarita Day today (22 February) and Glasgow’s boldest and best bars including The Gate, West Side Tavern and Dockyard Social, will be raising a glass to celebrate by offering handcrafted ‘botanas’ - traditional Mexican small plates of exclusive Margarita serves curated with Patrón Silver, and special Margarita menus, across the city.

Dockyard Social street food venue in the west end is hosting a cocktail menu, with paired tacos and entertainment from a DJ, this weekend, tickets here.

The Gate will be hosting a Taco Kitchen Takeover with King of Feasts on 25th and 26th February. Alongside a menu of contemporary tacos, there will be signature Margarita serves including a Maggie Vice, made with tequila, coconut, strawberry and pineapple. Book here.

West Side Tavern will host a one-off bar takeover with Liverpool-based, Present Company on 6 March with a curated menu of exceptional margaritas. Book now.

Patrón uses simple ingredients - agave, water and yeast - and crafted in small batches to ensure consistency and quality. The margarita-inspired events will continue into March.

How and when to book your table:

Where can I order a margarita in Glasgow?

Book a table at Dockyard Social on Saturday 25th February

Vinyl DJ with menu of Margarita cocktails and tacos

Book a table at The Gate 22nd February - 22nd March

Menu of Margarita cocktails, alongside a ‘Taco Takeover’ pop-up with King of Feasts on 25th + 26th February

Book a table at Tabac 22nd February - 22nd March

Special menu of Margarita cocktails

Book a table at Absent Ear 22nd February - 22nd March

Curated menu of Margarita cocktails

Book a table at El Jefe’s 22nd February - 22nd March

Special meu of Margarita cocktails and ‘Taco Tuesday’; Enjoy a free taco with every Patrón Margarita

Book a table at Ralph & Finns 22nd February - 22nd March

Menu of Margarita cocktails

Book a table at El Santos 22nd February - 22nd March

Curated menu of Margarita cocktails

Book a table at El Camino 22nd February - 22nd March

Menu of Margarita cocktails and a Mariachi band on 24th February

Book a table at The Locale 22nd February - 22nd March

Menu of Margarita cocktails

Book a table at West Side Tavern 22nd February - 22nd March

Menu of Margarita cocktails and a takeover by Present Company on 6th March

Book a table at Kelvingrove Cafe 22nd February - 22nd March

Curated menu of Margarita cocktails

Book a table at The Parlour 22nd February - 22nd March

Menu of Margarita cocktails

Book a table at Gaga 22nd February - 22nd March

Menu of Margarita cocktails

Book a table at Devil of Brooklyn on 0141 847 0037 22nd February - 22nd March

Menu of Margarita cocktails

Classic Margarita Recipe

50ml Patrón Silver

25ml fresh lime juice

20ml premium orange liqueur

5ml agave syrup

1x lime wedge for garnish

Optionally, using a lime wedge, wet half of your glass rim, dip into sea salt and place in the freezer.

Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice and shake for eight seconds Remove your glass from the freezer Strain into your favourite glass, on the rocks or straight up, and garnish with a lime wedge

Two easy ways to create a twist on a Margarita at home:

Replace premium orange liqueur a total of 20 mls of agave syrup to make a Tommy’s Margarita Add slices of red chilli, to taste, to the shaker and fine strain to create a Spicy Margarita

