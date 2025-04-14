The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards are back for 2025, celebrating the best and most loved local restaurants up and down the country.

From local independent burger joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and all the dishes and flavours in between, this year sees nineteen restaurants in Glasgow shortlisted for several accolades in Scotland, including as Best Japanese to Best Mexican and the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year award.

From today until 9th May at 23.59, local food lovers can cast their votes to back their best-loved restaurants. Those who participate are automatically entered into a draw to win £150 in-app credit.*

See below the shortlisted restaurants from Glasgow in with a chance of award victory this May.

1 . Frank's Best Pizza | Declan McConville

2 . Civerino's Best Pizza | Contributed Photo: Civerinos Slice

3 . Loon Fung Best Chinese | Loon Fung

4 . Salt & Chilli Best Chinese | Contributed