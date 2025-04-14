Deliveroo Awards 2025: 17 Glasgow restaurants and takeaways named in Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2025

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 15:25 BST

19 restaurants and takeaways here in Glasgow have been shortlisted for the Deliveroo Awards 2025

The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards are back for 2025, celebrating the best and most loved local restaurants up and down the country.

From local independent burger joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and all the dishes and flavours in between, this year sees nineteen restaurants in Glasgow shortlisted for several accolades in Scotland, including as Best Japanese to Best Mexican and the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year award.

From today until 9th May at 23.59, local food lovers can cast their votes to back their best-loved restaurants. Those who participate are automatically entered into a draw to win £150 in-app credit.*

See below the shortlisted restaurants from Glasgow in with a chance of award victory this May.

Best Pizza

1. Frank's

Best Pizza | Declan McConville

Best Pizza

2. Civerino's

Best Pizza | Contributed Photo: Civerinos Slice

Best Chinese

3. Loon Fung

Best Chinese | Loon Fung

Best Chinese

4. Salt & Chilli

Best Chinese | Contributed

