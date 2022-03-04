Whether your wanting a fancy meal at a popular restaurant, or just a sandwich at a local cafe, you always want to make sure the food you’re eating has been prepared to the standard required by law.
GlasgowWorld looked at the Food Standards Agency website, to see which establishments had been given the ‘Improvement Required’ rating since December 2, 2021.
The list, which includes one Michelin recommended restaurant and two cafes on the same road, just features restaurants, cafes and canteens.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,346 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,192 (89%) have pass ratings and 154 (11%) require improvement.
Which cafes and restaurants got a ‘needs improvement’ rating?
Adam’s Diner - 105 Albert Drive
Barras Bites - 205 Gallowgate
BRGR - 6 Royal Exchange Square
Caffe Euro - 549 Duke Street
Chaakoo West End - 61 Ruthven Lane
Children First - 20 Mansel Street
Crabshakk - 1114 Argyle Street
Dunya Restaurant - 546 Duke Street
Julie’s Kopitiam - 1109 Pollokshaws Road
Kebabish Grill - 323 Victoria Road
Lotus Lebanese Restaurant - 1363 Dumbarton Road
New Karahi Palace - 51 Nelson Street
Raja Superstore - 106 Levernside Road
Sheerin Palace - 298 Allison Street
The Chicken Palace - 18 Gibson Street
The Peach Garden Restaurant - 24 Renfrew Street
Tribeca - 51 Bell Street
Willow Tea Rooms - 97 Buchanan Street
What does ‘Improvement Required’ mean?
Food hygiene reviews are carried out by Glasgow City Council, which can give out three ratings - pass, improvement required, or exempt.
Improvement required means that the establishment did not meet the legal standards required and that, as the name suggests, improvements are needed.