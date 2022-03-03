Council bosses are considering introducing paid leave for parents who lose a baby before 24 weeks of pregnancy in Glasgow.

Glasgow City Council could “enhance the support” it provides to staff and parents dealing with grief by signing the Miscarriage Association’s Pregnancy Loss Pledge.

What is the campaign?

The campaign launched by SNP MP Angela Crawley for Lanark and Hamilton East wants to introduce paid leave for families who experience a miscarriage before 24 weeks.

This week Ms Crawley wrote to the leader of Glasgow City Council and the CEO asking them to support the pledge.

It aims to improve support for parents who experience miscarriage by encouraging work environments where employers show empathy and understanding towards people and their partners experiencing pregnancy loss.

The letter says: “It has been highlighted that due to the stigma around miscarriage and the lack of support available, many in this position feel they are unable to grieve adequately. Many workers find themselves in a dilemma: to use sick leave or annual leave; or to return to work during a time of grief.

“Employers who make the pledge commit to a higher pregnancy loss standard to ensure that employees going through what can be a very difficult or traumatic time get the support and time off they need.”

Council considering pledge

If Glasgow commits to the pledge it will follow the example of Fife Council – the only local authority in the UK to sign up to tackling the stigma associated with miscarriage.

Glasgow councillors are hoping to work with Ms Crawley to see how they can enforce the pledge.

Councillor Allan Casey, city convener for workforce, said: “I am grateful to Angela Crawley MP for raising the Miscarriage Association Pregnancy Loss Pledge with us.

“I’m keen to meet with her, and the Miscarriage Association to see how we can put the pledge in place at Glasgow City Council, enhance the support we provide to staff and support any parents with their grief.”

The pledge also encourages workplaces to introduce a pregnancy loss policy or guidance, which is included in sickness, bereavement or other workplace policies.

Ms Crawley added: “I have been campaigning to have support for parents who experience miscarriage improved so that people are not forced to take sick or unpaid leave to be able to grieve.

“By signing up and following the example set by Fife Council, Glasgow City Council will enhance their current policies for staff who experience bereavement.