18 Glasgow cafes and restaurants given lowest food hygiene rating in last 3 months

Eighteen Glasgow restaurants and cafes have been given the lowest food hygiene rating in the last three months.

Whether your wanting a fancy meal at a popular restaurant, or just a sandwich at a local cafe, you always want to make sure the food you’re eating has been prepared to the standard required by law.

GlasgowWorld looked at the Food Standards Agency website, to see which establishments had been given the ‘Improvement Required’ rating since December 2, 2021.

The list, which includes one Michelin recommended restaurant and two cafes on the same road, just features restaurants, cafes and canteens.

Which cafes and restaurants got the lowest rating?

Adam’s Diner - 105 Albert Drive

Barras Bites - 205 Gallowgate

BRGR - 6 Royal Exchange Square

Caffe Euro - 549 Duke Street

Chaakoo West End - 61 Ruthven Lane

Children First - 20 Mansel Street

Crabshakk - 1114 Argyle Street

Dunya Restaurant - 546 Duke Street

Julie’s Kopitiam - 1109 Pollokshaws Road

Kebabish Grill - 323 Victoria Road

Lotus Lebanese Restaurant - 1363 Dumbarton Road

New Karahi Palace - 51 Nelson Street

Raja Superstore - 106 Levernside Road

Sheerin Palace - 298 Allison Street

The Chicken Palace - 18 Gibson Street

The Peach Garden Restaurant - 24 Renfrew Street

Tribeca - 51 Bell Street

Willow Tea Rooms - 97 Buchanan Street

What does ‘Improvement Required’ mean?

Food hygiene reviews are carried out by Glasgow City Council, which can give out three ratings - pass, improvement required, or exempt.