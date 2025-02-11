We wanted to take a look at the restaurants and bars in and around Glasgow that have already closed their doors in 2025.

It’s been a tough year for hospitality as some Glasgow favourites have said farewell to the city for the final time. Institutions like The Baby Grand at Charing Cross said goodbye after 40 years of local hospitality.

Last year, we said farewell to the likes of Mackinnons, Doppio Malto and August House in Glasgow.

Here are the 29 restaurants and bars in Glasgow that have closed down in 2025.

1 . Valaria Bakery Valaria Bakery on Byres Road closed for the final time at the end of August. | Valaria Bakery

2 . Pizza Hut Pizza Hut's flagship restaurant at the corner of Argyle Street and Jamaica Street closed their doors for the final time at the end of August. | Google Maps

3 . The Park Lane Popular Glasgow city centre pub The Park Lane on Hope Street closed their doors at the beginning of September. | Google Maps

4 . Mediterraneo Italian Restaurant & Champagne Bar Mediterraneo Italian Restaurant & Champagne Bar closed down in May. The Merchant City has since been completely renovated and opened as a new restaurant called Malocchio. | Smith and Clough Business Associates