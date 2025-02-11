Restaurants & Bars of Glasgow: 29 Glasgow bars & restaurants that have closed in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 12:07 BST

These are the Glasgow bars and restaurants that have closed down in 2025

We wanted to take a look at the restaurants and bars in and around Glasgow that have already closed their doors in 2025.

It’s been a tough year for hospitality as some Glasgow favourites have said farewell to the city for the final time. Institutions like The Baby Grand at Charing Cross said goodbye after 40 years of local hospitality.

Last year, we said farewell to the likes of Mackinnons, Doppio Malto and August House in Glasgow.

Here are the 29 restaurants and bars in Glasgow that have closed down in 2025.

Valaria Bakery on Byres Road closed for the final time at the end of August.

1. Valaria Bakery

Valaria Bakery on Byres Road closed for the final time at the end of August. | Valaria Bakery

Pizza Hut's flagship restaurant at the corner of Argyle Street and Jamaica Street closed their doors for the final time at the end of August.

2. Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut's flagship restaurant at the corner of Argyle Street and Jamaica Street closed their doors for the final time at the end of August. | Google Maps

Popular Glasgow city centre pub The Park Lane on Hope Street closed their doors at the beginning of September.

3. The Park Lane

Popular Glasgow city centre pub The Park Lane on Hope Street closed their doors at the beginning of September. | Google Maps

Mediterraneo Italian Restaurant & Champagne Bar closed down in May. The Merchant City has since been completely renovated and opened as a new restaurant called Malocchio.

4. Mediterraneo Italian Restaurant & Champagne Bar

Mediterraneo Italian Restaurant & Champagne Bar closed down in May. The Merchant City has since been completely renovated and opened as a new restaurant called Malocchio. | Smith and Clough Business Associates

