Here are just some of the new openings across Glasgow this year - peruse the very best new restaurants, pubs, cafes, and more

It's only 2024! This year we wanted to add something a little fresh in Glasgow, we want to try out all the new openings around the city as and when they happen - and we're more than happy to share that resolution with you.

The new year has brought with it a veritable bunch of new restaurants, bars, coffee spots, and more all across Glasgow - spanning a range of international food, different vibes, and exciting new concepts.

Today we wanted to introduce you to some of Glasgow’s newest bars and restaurants - with one opening just a day ago!

1 . Hazel Restaurant Hazel, led by French chef Eric Avenier, opened its doors to the public on November 13. The stylish 100-cover George Street restaurant is part of the exciting £100 million Love Loan development on George Square. Themes of nature run through Hazel with the centrepiece of the restaurant a full-size Hazel tree inspired by the Glasgow coat of arms – which depicts the legend of St Mungo – that gave the venue its name. The tree’s branches create a dappled-light effect across the tables to evoke a sense of outdoor serenity for diners.

2 . Flight Club Flight Club opened up on George Square back in October. Housed in the former tax hall, there were loads of heritage feature pieces that Flight Club was able to show off having first acquired the building five years ago.

3 . Sole Club Six by Nico on Argyle Street Finnieston will become an upmarket chippie called Sole Club set to open early this year. Sole Club will pay homage to the original creative that kick started the Six by Nico journey - ‘The Chippie’, where it will bring together two concepts in the one venue. One side will host a unique chippie takeaway; with the second concept hidden away - a unique 22-seat speakeasy-style fish restaurant.

4 . Kinara Kinara is a new Indian restaurant on King Street in the Merchant City which comes highly recommended - it opened just last month on December 7 2023.