5 best vegan restaurants and cafes in Glasgow, according to reviews

It used to be a challenge finding good vegan dining in Scotland.

There are lots of vegan cafes and restaurants in Glasgow.

But, thankfully, that has started to change, and now there are loads of good meat-free spots around Glasgow that boast amazing menus.

There are dozens of great cafes and restaurants around the city that cater to those living vegetarian or vegan lifestyles.

And the food is so good that even met eaters can’t keep away.

We used HappyCow, a website that allows users to leave reviews of the best vegan and vegetarian spots, to put together a list of the five best vegan cafes and restaurants in Glasgow, according to their reviews.

5. The 78

This Kelvinhaugh Street eatery offers a range of great vegan options, from mushroom tacos and chipotle cauliflower and refried black beans burritos, to traditional soups and salads.

The establishment has earned numerous five star reviews, with a lot of praise for its massive range of beers.

4. The Glasvegan

The Glasvegan, in St Enoch Square, has amazing take away food. Crepes, burgers, salads, sandwiches and nachos make this one dinner place to try.

While the reviews speak highly about all the food on offer, there is particular praise for the breakfast options.

3. Picnic

Launched in 2016 to offer healthy alternatives to those eating in Merchant City, this Ingram Street cafe uses organic and ethical ingredients. Even the packaging is recycled.

There are some amazing lunch options, including a raw pad thai bowl and crab salad, as well as the popular curry of the day. One reviewer even said it had the ‘best vegan breakfast options in Glasgow’ - high praise indeed.

2. Suissi Vegan Kitchen

This family restaurant aims to make eating vegan as ‘dynamic and tasty as possible’. The reviewers suggest that this aim has been achieved.

Mama Lim, the chef at this Dumbarton Road restaurant, took inspiration from Malaysia, where she hails from, when she created the menu. Thai Curry with King Trumpet Mushrooms, Rendang with Lion Mane Mushrooms and Jingdu Oyster Mushrooms are just some of the highlights.

1. Puti Vegan Cafe

Taking the number one spot is this Cambridge Street cafe. It has earned almost unanimous praise for its ‘exceptional’ and ‘amazing’ food.