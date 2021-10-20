Glasgow sustainable streetwear brand to hold pop-up at St Enoch

A sustainable fashion start-up founded by five university friends will be popping up for the first time in a retail space in their home city of Glasgow this weekend.

Premium streetwear brand Kleurstof Apparel is the brainchild of Kieran Lalley, Jonathan Corr, Terence Henderson, Steven Smith and Alistair Maxwell, who collectively seek to disrupt the streetwear fashion market with a more sustainable alternative to fast fashion.

They recently won a competition to win retail space at the St Enoch Centre, and will be popping up in the mall on Saturday, 23 and Sunday, 24 October.

What is Kleurstof Apparel?

Kleurstof Apparel is inspired by Amsterdam, where half of the team now lives, with most garments sourced and packaged sustainably in the UK to maintain as clean a supply chain as possible.

The company uses Global Organic Textile Standard, Global Recycled Standard and PETA Vegan Approved T-shirts which employ 100 per cent organic cotton. The garments are decorated and finished in in the UK using eco-friendly inks.

In a conscious effort to minimise its carbon footprint, the team also employs eco-friendly packaging such as biodegradable poly and kraft mailers and donates a portion from the sale of every item to plant trees around the world.

What are the founders saying?

Kieran Lalley, creative director of Kleurstof Apparel, said: “Opening a pop-up shop in Glasgow is a key part of our ambitious 10-year plan set out in early 2021. To have achieved that already in such an exciting retail space at St Enoch in the heart of the city is unbelievable. We’ve been selling our products exclusively online until now so to be able to finally showcase them in our home city of Glasgow is a massive step forward for us.”

He added: “We hope through our pop-up we can keep building a community of like-minded people who appreciate quality streetwear but are also becoming more conscious of the impact of their fashion habits on the environment. Our mission is to promote outfit repeating"

What does St Enoch’s general manager say?

Anne Ledgerwood said: “We are committed to countering our own environmental impact and supporting sustainability initiatives at St Enoch. We are thrilled to provide a space for homegrown start-up Kleurstof Apparel, the deserved winners of our recent retail pop-up competition.