Many of Glasgow’s popular takeaways have gone up for sale - meaning your favourite late-night takeaway could see a change in ownership.
Here’s a list of five Glasgow takeaways that are listed for sale online now.
1. Guido’s
Guido’s is an institution in the south side of Glasgow - having traded under the name in Shawlands for around 40 years - the site itself however, has been serving fish & chips from the property for over 100 years. Current owners feel there is ‘huge potential for a new owner/operator’ - to introduce new product lines such as pizzas, pastas, burgers, or kebabs - or even change the type of takeaway and menu completely. The chippie is listed for £30000 online - and lies on Coustonholm Road, just off Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands.
2. L'aquila
The fish & chip shop just outside of Glasgow Queen Street has also gone up for sale. Listed for £70000 as ‘an established business, waiting for a new owner to take it to the next level.’
3. Panko
Located on the south side of Bothwell Street,between Wellington Street and Hope Street, the takeaway has served Asian lunch boxes to the community - which have proved popular over the last six years. The shop is listed for £30000 - with sales of anywhere between £3000 and £5000 a week, it is noted however that the new owner will have to change the name.
4. Stefano’s
This well established pizzeria is located in Mount Florida - and will look very familiar to anyone who’s ever attended an event at Hampden Stadium, as it’s right next door The pizza place sees a massive boost in sales on any match day or event at Hampden, and sees a huge turnover of 85% to 90% from deliveries on any other given day. Also for sale seperate from the shop, is a sign wrapped VW Caddie van with the iconic private registration plate; ‘PP14ZZA’ for sale at £14,000.