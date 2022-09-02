1. Guido’s

Guido’s is an institution in the south side of Glasgow - having traded under the name in Shawlands for around 40 years - the site itself however, has been serving fish & chips from the property for over 100 years. Current owners feel there is ‘huge potential for a new owner/operator’ - to introduce new product lines such as pizzas, pastas, burgers, or kebabs - or even change the type of takeaway and menu completely. The chippie is listed for £30000 online - and lies on Coustonholm Road, just off Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands.

Photo: Guido’s