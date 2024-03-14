Best macaroni pie in Glasgow: 5 of the best places in Glasgow for a macaroni pie

Macaroni pies have become a bit of a popular delicacy in Glasgow with Glaswegians enjoying the mix of crispy pastry along with cheesy goodness.
You can pick up a macaroni pie in several different places in the city with bakers, cafes and restaurants all selling the little bundle of goodness with them even being a hit at football matches up and down Scotland.
Here are five of the best spots in Glasgow to pick up a hot macaroni pie.
1. Old Salty's
One of the best places to head to in Glasgow for a macaroni pie is Old Salty's on Byres Road. Order a pie on its own or as a supper. 337 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8UQ.
2. Gusto and Relish
A popular Southside spot for a delicious macaroni pie is Gusto & Relish. 729-731 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AA.
3. The Rum Shack
Check out the The Carnival Plate at Rum Shack which includes Jerk chicken, gravy, coconut rice & peas, Trini macaroni pie and a big pot of slaw.
4. Big Bear Bakery
Try a macaroni pie with a twist at Big Bear Bakery who do these fantastic leek and bacon macaroni pies. 54 Sinclair Dr, Glasgow G42 9PY.
