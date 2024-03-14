Best macaroni pie in Glasgow: 5 of the best places in Glasgow for a macaroni pie

These are some of the best cafes, bakeries and restaurants in Glasgow for a macaroni pie

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 14th Mar 2024, 15:15 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 15:25 GMT

Macaroni pies have become a bit of a popular delicacy in Glasgow with Glaswegians enjoying the mix of crispy pastry along with cheesy goodness.

You can pick up a macaroni pie in several different places in the city with bakers, cafes and restaurants all selling the little bundle of goodness with them even being a hit at football matches up and down Scotland.

Here are five of the best spots in Glasgow to pick up a hot macaroni pie.

1. Old Salty's

2. Gusto and Relish

3. The Rum Shack

4. Big Bear Bakery

Related topics:GlasgowRestaurantsScotlandFood

