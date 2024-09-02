Shortlisted restaurants and takeaways have been unveiled for the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA), the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK, which this year will be taking place on Sunday 6th October at London’s Royal Lancaster.

Hosted by Samantha Simmonds, BBC Journalist and Broadcaster, and Paul Martin, Magician and member of the world-famous Magic Circle, the coveted awards are in recognition of the UK’s best Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

ARTA rewards excellence, craft, creativity and great taste by bringing the UK’s most prestigious Asian restaurants and chefs together under one roof.

Nominees were chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK, including over 900,000 customers of ARTA’s strategic partner ChefOnline, Social Media and Food Hygiene Ratings, followed by a final judgement of an esteemed judging panel to crown each region’s Asian excellence.

The UK’s curry industry contribution accounts for a fifth of the restaurants in the UK dating back to the 1800s. ARTA awards celebrate and recognise Britain’s vibrant Asian restaurants and takeaways and offer solidarity and morale for the industry currently facing high energy costs, inflation, skilled staff shortages and the rising prices of raw materials.

Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2024, Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times. They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts.

“These restaurants & takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post Brexit. To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian restaurants in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape. Each nominee is a worthy winner and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on 6th October.”

Following are the ARTA 2024 shortlisted restaurants in and around Glasgow, which make up 5 out of 10 of the shortlisted finalists in Scottish regional category awards.

1 . Swadish by Ajay Kumar Swadish by Ajay Kumar in the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow City Centre was shortlisted amongst the best Asian restaurants in Scotland at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards. | Swadish by Ajay Kumar

2 . Masala Twist Masala Twist on Hope Street in Glasgow City Centre was shortlisted amongst the best Asian restaurants in Scotland at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards. | Supplied

3 . Indian by Nature Indian by Nature in Paisley was shortlisted amongst the best Asian restaurants in Scotland at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards. | Contributed