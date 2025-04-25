6 Battlefield restaurants and coffee shops to visit this weekend

1 . Battlefield Rest

Battlefield Rest is one of our favourite Italian restaurants in Glasgow. The building which the restaurant is based at has been a local landmark in Battlefield since 1915. The B-listed building was sold to Marco Giannasi in early 1993 who transformed the building into a restaurant a year later. Make sure to try one of their pasta dishes or seafood risotto. 55 Battlefield Road, Langside, Glasgow G42 9JL. | Battlefield Rest