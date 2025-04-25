6 Battlefield restaurants and coffee shops to visit this weekend

Glasgow’s Southside has been labelled the ‘new West End’ in recent years with Battlefield being one of our favourite neighbourhoods to visit.
The area takes its name from the 1568 Battle of Langside with there being a monument revealed in 1887 to commemorate the 320th anniversary of the battle.
Although people often think of Shawlands and Strathbungo when thinking about the Southside’s food and drink scene, we wanted to shine a light on Battlefield.
Here are six of the best restaurants and cafes in Battlefield to visit this weekend.
1. Battlefield Rest
Battlefield Rest is one of our favourite Italian restaurants in Glasgow. The building which the restaurant is based at has been a local landmark in Battlefield since 1915. The B-listed building was sold to Marco Giannasi in early 1993 who transformed the building into a restaurant a year later. Make sure to try one of their pasta dishes or seafood risotto. 55 Battlefield Road, Langside, Glasgow G42 9JL. | Battlefield Rest
2. Frank's Pizza
Frank's brought New York Style pizza to Battlefield at the end of May 2024. The menu includes their signature pizzas including pepperoni, salami or sausage and peppers. Expect sides like mozzarella sticks, garlic bread knots and chicken tenders. A new addition to the Southside version of Frank’s is wine, beer and cocktails as the new place has a drinks licence. 34 Sinclair Drive, Glasgow, G42 9QE. | Frank's Pizza
3. Common Ground
Although Common Ground may be best known for their Battlefield 'Barrowland' mural, it is undoubtedly one of our favourite spots in the area. It is a great little neighbourhood haunt which aims to be at the heart of the community. 186 Battlefield Road, Glasgow G42 9JT. | Common Ground
4. Tinto Tapas
If you're looking for authentic Spanish tapas in Glasgow's Southside, Tinto Tapas Bar is the place to head to. There is something to suit every palate. 138 Battlefield Road, Langside, Glasgow G42 9JT. | Supplied
