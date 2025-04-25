6 Battlefield restaurants and coffee shops to visit this weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:26 BST

These are some of the best restaurants and coffee shops to visit in Battlefield this weekend.

Glasgow’s Southside has been labelled the ‘new West End’ in recent years with Battlefield being one of our favourite neighbourhoods to visit.

The area takes its name from the 1568 Battle of Langside with there being a monument revealed in 1887 to commemorate the 320th anniversary of the battle.

Although people often think of Shawlands and Strathbungo when thinking about the Southside’s food and drink scene, we wanted to shine a light on Battlefield.

Here are six of the best restaurants and cafes in Battlefield to visit this weekend.

1. Battlefield Rest

2. Frank's Pizza

3. Common Ground

4. Tinto Tapas

