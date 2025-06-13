6 best breakfast rolls to cure a hangover this weekend in Glasgow

Nothing quite beats a breakfast roll in Glasgow whether you are looking for the perfect hangover cure or are feeling a bit peckish.

Everyone has their own personal favourite combos whilst others like to just keep it simple. A Morton's roll is truly the taste of heaven and will elevate your breakfast no matter what.

Here are some of the best places to enjoy a great breakfast roll in Glasgow this weekend.

1 . Annie's on the Corner Our new favourite spot for a breakfast roll in Glasgow is Annie's on the Corner in Anniesland. You need to get yourself down here and order up a big belter of a roll. 1635 Great Western Road, Anniesland, Glasgow G13 1LT. | Tam Cowan

2 . Celino's If you fancy a packed hot roll in the morning Celino's can sort you out in either Partick or Dennistoun. 620 Alexandra Parade, Glasgow G31 3BT. | Celino's

3 . Gizzi's Espresso Bar You'll find Gizzi's Espresso Bar on Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands. Make sure to try this crispy roll with steak lorne sausage, potato scone, poached egg, nduja crumb and spicy ketchup. 35 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YN. | Gizzi's Espresso Bar

4 . Henry Healy A long walk of shame back through is comforted with a roll out of Henry Healy's. 87 Queen Street, Glasgow G1 3DD. | Henry Healy