We take breakfast seriously here in Glasgow and although we may be bias, nothing quite beats a full Scottish breakfast which includes a square sausage, potato scones and sometimes haggis.
It can be a bit of a hassle getting the frying pan out and getting all the ingredients in to make a full Scottish, especially if you are feeling a bit tender after a night out on Sauchiehall Street or down Ashton Lane.
So whether you are a local and looking to try somewhere new or a visitor to the city and wanting to try a Scottish delicacy, we have you covered with 16 of the best spots in the city.
1. Coia's Cafe
One of the best spots in Glasgow to head for breakfast any day of the week is Coia's. Their breakfast is served with tea or coffee and toast. 473-477 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RD.
2. Roastit Bubbly Jocks
We can guarentee that this tastes as good as it looks with it being known as The Glasgow Fry. It includes bacon, 2 sausages (proper butchers link & Broxburn lorne) Stornoway black pudding, mushrooms, grilled tomato, beans & tattie scone, free range eggs & toast. 450 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6SE.
3. Brooklyn Cafe
If you are over in Glasgow's Southside and feeling brave why not try their breakfast challenge? They also serve a breakfast which is a lot more manageable. Minard Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 2HR.
4. The Rumbling Tum
If you are heading down the Barras, head to The Rumbling Tum for breakfast where you can get the works with tea and toast for only £7! 10 Bain St, Glasgow G40 2LA.