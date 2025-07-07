Best of Glasgow: 7 of the best restaurants to visit in Shawlands this summer

Shawlands was once named by international travel publisher Time Out as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world back in 2022.

When speaking about the area, Time Out said: “With its great parks, art, coffee and dining, Shawlands keeps Glasgow braw. The neighbouring areas of Langside, Strathbungo and Govanhill have all played their part in the Southside’s rise to eclipse the West End as the city’s best area to socialise and live in recent years – but Shawlands is the bustling nexus point of Glasgow below the Clyde.”

It’s one of our favourite places to head to in the city right now, and these are the restaurants which you should be checking out.

Here are six restaurants in Shawlands to visit this summer.

1 . ORO ORO in Glasgow's Southside are well known for their award-winning pizzas but we also recommend sampling their spicy chicken penne or milanese. 85 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YR. | ORO

2 . The Indian on Skirving Street The award-winning Indian restaurant has been serving the people of Shawlands since 2016 having been recognised with many awards. Try these tamarind chicken wings. 15 Skirving St, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3AB. | Supplied

3 . The McMillan The McMillan serve one of the finest steaks in Glasgow's Southside. They use Scotch beef prepared by the master butcher John Davidson in North Lanarkshire. 862 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | The McMillan