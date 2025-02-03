A late night bar will open in Shawlands this month at the former site of the Shed nightclub, resurrecting a venue name from the area’s past.

The Marlborough will be the successor venue to the Shed nightlub that closed last year after being a part of local nightlife for 26 years. The Monteleone Group that owned the nightclub is completing a renovation before reopening with a name that links to the building’s roots as Marlborough House, built in 1920 and used in its heyday as a venue for weddings, receptions, dinners, dances and social functions. The group also owns The Buff Club, The Butterfly and the Pig and Singl-end restaurants in Glasgow.

The venue has been refurbished with art deco styling. Owner Michele Pagliocca, speaking to Dram magazine, said: “It’s been an exciting project for us. We’ve moved away from the nightclub scene as the trade just isn’t what it used to be in that sector. We wanted to do something new, so The Marlborough will be a late-night bar. It will be great for Shawlands and the surrounding area to have a new venue.

“We have kept some of the original features of the building like the checkered terrazzo floor which has been there since the venue first opened in the early 1900s. We’ve also opened up all the windows which makes such a difference. It’s a big change for the Southside of Glasgow and we’re really proud to introduce The Marlborough.”

The Marlborough will be open from 4pm until 2am Tuesday to Thursday, Friday and Saturday 12 noon to 3am and from 12 noon on a Sunday. They are plans to add a food menu at the bar.

There will be entertainment in The Ballroom, a vinyl bar called B-Side in the former VIP room of the nightclub and The Marlborough plans to hold club nights in the upstairs area.

The new late night bar is at 6 Langside Avenue, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 2QS