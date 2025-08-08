North Lanarkshire is made up of several great towns and each one of them has their own unique identity as well as fantastic independent local shops.

At the heart of any great community you should find a great local butchers where you can head to for meats and steak pies with many in North Lanarkshire being recognised for their outstanding produce.

We wanted to put together a list of some of the best butchers you can shop at in North Lanarkshire including spots in Cumbernauld, Motherwell and Bellshill.

1 . Fergusons of Airdrie Fergusons of Airdrie are an award-winning butchers and bakers in Airdrie who offer local deliveries and kitchen ready meals. They have a rating of 5.0 from 24 reviews. 3 Buchanan Street, Airdrie ML6 6BG. | Fergusons of Airdrie

2 . Andrew Reid Butchers Andrew Reid Butchers in Stepps is an award-winning butchers that specialise in t-bone & tomahawk steaks. They have a rating of 5.0 from 14 reviews. 147 Cumbernauld Rd, Stepps, Glasgow G33 6EY. | Andrew Reid Butchers

3 . HK Pender Butchers HK Pender Butchers are one of Coatbridge's most popular butchers. The shop has been open in the North Lanarkshire town since 1924 and supply some of the finest Scottish beef, lamb and pork which is sourced locally from Gaindykehead Farm. HK Pender Butchers have a rating of 4.9 from 35 reviews. 146-148 Bank Street, Coatbridge ML5 1ET. | HK Pender Butchers

4 . Hugh Black & Sons Butchers Hugh Black & Sons Butchers is one of the biggest independent butchers in Scotland and are committed to producing quality products made from the best, locally sourced meats and excellent service. They have been recognised for their pies and sausages. They have a rating of 4.9 from 18 reviews. 52 Caledonian Road, Wishaw ML2 8AR. | Hugh Black & Sons Butchers