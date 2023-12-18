16 of the best butchers in and around Glasgow for a New Year's steak pie as chosen by Glaswegians
Bring in the bells with a delicious steak pie from one of these butchers in Glasgow
Nothing beats a traditional steak pie at New Year with Glaswegians being spoilt for choice when it comes to quality butchers to head to in and around the city.
It is the quintessential comfort food that many generations of Glaswegians have been brought up with. A big helping of crispy and flaky crust with warm and succulent steak meat in a thick gravy served with potatoes and vegetables is a meal that can only be compared to a warm hug.
If you are undecided where to get your pie from this year, our readers have recommended some of their favourite butchers to head to meaning you can start 2024 off with a bang and a full stomach.