Bring in the bells with a delicious steak pie from one of these butchers in Glasgow

Nothing beats a traditional steak pie at New Year with Glaswegians being spoilt for choice when it comes to quality butchers to head to in and around the city.

It is the quintessential comfort food that many generations of Glaswegians have been brought up with. A big helping of crispy and flaky crust with warm and succulent steak meat in a thick gravy served with potatoes and vegetables is a meal that can only be compared to a warm hug.

If you are undecided where to get your pie from this year, our readers have recommended some of their favourite butchers to head to meaning you can start 2024 off with a bang and a full stomach.

1 . David Cox Butchers David Cox have shops in Bridgeton and Kings Park with their traditional steak pie being gold award winning in 2019.

2 . Lennon the Butchers You'll be spoiled for choice at Lennon the Butchers on Shettleston Road whose steak pies are made with tender chunks of beef with beef links.

3 . Curley Butchers Curley Butchers in Halfway were also highly recommended by several of our readers.