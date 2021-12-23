8 best Glasgow city centre cafes and restaurants, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Cooking over Christmas can be a big challenge.

Making sure that all the Christmas dinner items come out at the same time, usually for quite a few family members and friends, and then having to deal with mountain of washing up after - it’s a hassle.

It makes sense that, post-Christmas, you’d be looking to unwind and let someone else do the cooking for you.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily, Glasgow has some amazing cafes and restaurants. The city centre, in particular, is packed with top eateries.

Here are the 8 best restaurants in Glasgow city centre, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

8. Cup Merchant City

After some heavy Christmas meals, visiting this cafe, hidden in Virginia Court, might be a good idea. Unwind with their huge range of teas and a light snack, from bagels and eggs to cakes and scones.

7. Saint Judes

This city centre bar and restaurant has earned rave reviews. Enjoy some light from the bunch or express lunch menu, or, if you’re feeling more peckish, check out the main menu. There is a good range of macaroni cheese dishes, steaks and burgers.

6. Las Iguanas

If you’re looking for some Latin grub this winter to keep you warm, look no further than this West Nile Street restaurant. Enjoy a taco sharing board with friends, experience big meals from Mexico, Argentina, Cuba and Brazil, or get some tapas to get a nice mix of smaller dishes.

5. Dakota Bar and Grill

Perhaps you’ll be looking to treat yourself - or someone else - after a busy Christmas period. If you want to dress your best and experience some of the best fine dining Glasgow has to offer, this West Regent Street restaurant should be on your wish list. The steaks are amazing.

4. Pizza Punks

If, on the other hand, you want to chill and grab some pizza, there are no better pizza restaurants in Glasgow (according to Tripadvisor) than Pizza Punks. 1157 five star reviews can’t be wrong.

3. Mini Grill Glasgow Steakhouse

This Bath Street restaurant has the title of the ‘Glasgow’s best steakhouse’. Big words, but reviewers seem to agree. It tops the steak charts on Tripadvisor, with 1708 five-star reviews. If you’re feeling mega hungry after Christmas, give the 1200g Tomahawk steak a go.

2. Puti Vegan Cafe

Earning the silver medal is this Cambridge Street cafe. This pan-Asian, vegan cafe has just two reviews that are not five stars. Enjoy some favourites like sweet and sour or satay sauce, one of the many curry dishes, or pick off the extensive rice and noodles list.

1. Madras Cafe