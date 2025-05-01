Celebrities in Glasgow: 8 Glasgow bars and restaurants recommended by famous faces in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 13:55 BST

These are the Glasgow bars and restaurants where famous faces have been spotted at this year.

Glasgow is a city with a real draw to it, almost like the LA of Scotland, so it’s no surprise that international celebrities have been spotted all over the place in 2025.

Last year the likes of Glen Powell, Olivia Rodrigo and Christoph Waltz were amongst others popped up in the city with it likely that many more celebrities will be spotted out and about in Glasgow in 2025.

Here are eight bars and restaurants in Glasgow recommended by famous faces in 2025.

The Last of Us and Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey was pictured dining at Ramen Dayo on Ashton Lane.

1. Ramen Dayo

The Last of Us and Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey was pictured dining at Ramen Dayo on Ashton Lane. | Ramen Dayo

Scottish star Paolo Nutini was spotted out and about in Glasgow's Southside over the weekend as he headed to a popular restaurant on Pollokshaws Road. The Paisley-born singer was pictured with staff after enjoying a Sunday roast at The McMillan in Shawlands.

2. The McMillan

Scottish star Paolo Nutini was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s Southside over the weekend as he headed to a popular restaurant on Pollokshaws Road. The Paisley-born singer was pictured with staff after enjoying a Sunday roast at The McMillan in Shawlands. | The McMillan

Doctor Who star David Tennant posed for a picture behind the bar at Slouch on Bath Street in Glasgow city centre. Posting a picture of David Tennant pulling pints at the bar, Slouch said: "One of Scotland's finest pouring one of Scotland's finest!"

3. Slouch

Doctor Who star David Tennant posed for a picture behind the bar at Slouch on Bath Street in Glasgow city centre. Posting a picture of David Tennant pulling pints at the bar, Slouch said: "One of Scotland’s finest pouring one of Scotland’s finest!" | Slouch

Anthony Boyle, who recently featured in the FX TV Series Say Nothing and Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air, took to social media to share a picture of himself and his cousin enjoying a drink at the Queen's Park Cafe on Victoria Road in the Southside of Glasgow at the beginning of the year.

4. Queen's Park Cafe

Anthony Boyle, who recently featured in the FX TV Series Say Nothing and Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air, took to social media to share a picture of himself and his cousin enjoying a drink at the Queen’s Park Cafe on Victoria Road in the Southside of Glasgow at the beginning of the year. | Supplied

